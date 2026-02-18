Simplicity Group and LPL Financial Form Strategic Relationship to Deliver Insurance Products, Operational Support, and Training to LPL Advisors

SAN DIEGO and SUMMIT, N.J., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) ("LPL Financial" or "LPL"), a leading wealth management firm, and Simplicity Group ("Simplicity"), a leading insurance partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers, today announced a strategic agreement that will expand insurance capabilities and support for LPL advisors.

Effective May 1, 2026, Simplicity will become LPL's preferred Brokerage General Agency, providing advisors with advanced technology, comprehensive insurance resources, and elevated service experiences for clients seeking protection solutions.

Through this relationship, LPL advisors who choose to use Simplicity will gain access to a broad suite of offerings, including dedicated wholesale and point‑of‑sale support, fully integrated end‑to‑end solutions, and advanced planning expertise for high‑net‑worth clients.

"We regularly assess and evolve our product ecosystem to ensure we are investing in what matters most to advisors, institutions and investors," said Cheri Belski, EVP, Investment Solutions at LPL Financial. "By partnering with Simplicity, we are accelerating access to top‑tier insurance resources while staying focused on our strategy: delivering the best solutions through strong, specialized partners."

"This strategic relationship with LPL enables us to deliver a comprehensive suite of insurance services and technology to support advisors in addressing their clients' protection needs," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO, Simplicity. "We look forward to bringing the full strength of our national platform to LPL advisors and their clients across the country."

As part of the agreement, LPL will transition its existing internal LPL Insurance Associates business to Simplicity, creating a unified and seamless experience for advisors and their clients.

"This strategic shift allows LPL to reinvest in what delivers the greatest value—giving advisors and institutions more flexibility, improved features, and deeper support, while ensuring we continue providing the high‑quality service they expect, without compromise," added Belski.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.4 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial") or its affiliate LPL Enterprise, LLC ("LPL Enterprise"), both registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. Members FINRA/SIPC.

Simplicity Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial or LPL Enterprise.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the " Investor Relations " or " Press Releases " section of our website.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Denielle Webb, Simplicity Group – P: 347-204-7181 / E: [email protected]

LPL Media Relations - [email protected]

LPL Investor Relations - [email protected]

SOURCE SIMPLICITY FINANCIAL MARKETING