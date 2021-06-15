Simplicity Adds Insurance Network America to its Group of Companies and Welcomes Lauri Beck as Newest Partner

SUMMIT, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") is pleased to announce that Insurance Network America ("INA"), a leading provider of insurance solutions for over 30 years, has joined the Simplicity Group of companies. INA is a leading resource for independent agents for nearly all lines of life insurance and annuities and one of the premier small group health insurance wholesalers in the country. As a part of this transaction, INA's founder, Jerry Hartman, will transition into retirement and Lauri Beck will assume full management responsibility and will become Simplicity's newest partner and shareholder. Ms. Beck and her team will continue to serve their agents out of their Idaho and Minnesota offices, while transitioning to the Simplicity brand.

"Over the last three decades Jerry, Lauri, and their team have built INA into one of the country's leading wholesale service providers for independent agents. It has been a privilege to work with Jerry on this succession plan and, moving forward, I am thrilled to be able to work with Lauri as Simplicity's newest Partner," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of the Simplicity Group. "Lauri has great growth aspirations for her team, and she shares our commitment to client education and consumer value. We look forward to working with Lauri and the team as they continue to provide exceptional products, services, and support to their agent partners and clients."

"Jerry Hartman, who founded INA more than three decades ago, built the company on one guiding principle: understand, appreciate, and put the needs of the customer first," said Lauri Beck, Simplicity Partner. "We will continue to remain true to Jerry's vision and are excited to join the broader Simplicity team as we all share these same values. With Simplicity, we will have more products and resources to better serve our customers, whose needs will always come first."

Insurance Network America is the 24th organization to join the Simplicity Group of companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Insurance Network America provides expertise and support to independent agents who specialize in life insurance, annuities, long term care insurance and employee benefits. With a tenured team of customer service representatives, marketing experts, and case managers INA offers top contracts with leading carriers, deep knowledge of industry trends and legislative issues, and powerful tools and programs to help agents serve their clients. For more information about INA, please visit: www.insurancenetwork.com

The Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 24 distribution businesses join its partnership in the last few years. Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com

