Simplicity Expands its National Footprint with the Acquisition of Insurance Planners and Advisors Group, Welcoming Jim Tucker and Mike Tucker to the Partnership

SUMMIT, N.J., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity"), a holistic financial planning firm combining the best of accumulation and protection strategies and solutions, has acquired Insurance Planners and Advisors Group ("IPAG"), a Texas-based brokerage general agency and a financial planning firm targeting mass affluent clientele. Jim Tucker and Mike Tucker will become Simplicity's newest Partners, and their office will rebrand as Simplicity Fort Worth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim and Mike to the Simplicity partnership. They have cultivated an impeccable reputation, built on integrity and a deep understanding of their clients' needs," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity. "This acquisition not only strengthens our footprint in the Texas market but also provides IPAG with the institutional scale, integrated wealth management tools, and robust marketing support necessary to elevate their service to advisors across the country."

"Joining Simplicity represents a pivotal milestone for our firm and, more importantly, for the clients and advisors we serve. By aligning with a national leader that shares our 'client first' philosophy, we are gaining access to an expanded suite of resources that will allow us to deliver even more comprehensive financial solutions. We are excited to begin this new chapter as Simplicity Fort Worth," said Jim Tucker.

Mike Tucker added, "Our focus has always been on helping clients navigate the complexities of their financial lives with clarity and confidence. Partnering with Simplicity allows us to marry our local expertise with a premier national platform. The synergy between our insurance roots and Simplicity's holistic wealth management capabilities will create unparalleled value for our advisors and the families they support."

About Insurance Planners and Advisors Group

Insurance Planners and Advisors Group offers over 80 years of experience to our clients and is committed to helping our clients pursue their financial goals. We offer a wide range of financial products and services specializing in investments, life insurance, long-term care, and estate planning. For more information, please visit https://www.ipafinancialservices.com/.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT

Denielle Webb, Simplicity Group – P: 347-204-7181 / E: [email protected]

SOURCE Simplicity Group Holdings