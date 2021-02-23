Simplicity Group Expands Distribution with the Acquisition of Advisors Financial Group and Welcomes Greg Patterson as New Partner

SUMMIT, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") is pleased to announce that it has added Advisors Financial Group, an independent life and annuity insurance distribution business, to the Simplicity Group of companies. As part of this expansion, Simplicity welcomes Greg Patterson, as its newest partner and shareholder, through a transaction that closed effective February 1.

"Simplicity is on track to become the leader in financial products distribution. Greg and the team at Advisors Financial Group will help us realize this vision with their commitment to excellence in client service and support," stated Bruce Donaldson, Simplicity's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are so pleased to have Advisors Financial Group join Simplicity, and we look forward to building a strong distribution partnership with them."

"Our industry is advancing at an elevated pace. We chose Simplicity because of the organization's forward-thinking reputation for serving financial professionals and their clients. The strategic resources Simplicity brings will complement our efforts in the marketplace and enhance our product offerings," shared new Simplicity Partner, Greg Patterson. "We are excited to join Simplicity Group and further its mission to help advisors, agents, and their clients, protect their families, protect their businesses and achieve their financial goals. This is the core value of what we do."

The Advisors Financial Group transaction represents another growth milestone for Simplicity as the 19th organization to join the Simplicity Group of companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team but with the benefit of being able to access Simplicity's resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best in leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners. Simplicity will continue to add new businesses to its platform over the coming years.

About Advisors Financial Group Inc.

Advisors Financial Group is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based financial products and service distribution business that strives to provide prudent financial planning strategies to independent financial professionals, institutions, and their clients. Advisors Financial Group's open architecture platform is designed to position financial professionals as true consultants with access to top carrier products, comprehensive back office support, and advanced planning services. Greg Patterson will continue in his role as a registered principal with ProEquities and his membership in Insurance Designers of America. For more information about Advisors Financial Group, please visit www.afgadvisor.com.

About the Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group has acquired and owns 19 distribution businesses and is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity provides annuity, life insurance, and investment solutions to independent insurance professionals, financial advisors and their clients through its operating subsidiaries. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alex Timeus, Director of Communications

Simplicity Group

P: 201-987-7176

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Simplicity Group

Related Links

https://www.simplicitygroup.com

