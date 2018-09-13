Simplicity Group Holdings Acquires Davis Life & Annuity and Partners with Jon and Trent Davis

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings (Simplicity) is pleased to announce that it has acquired Davis Life & Annuity, one of the longest-standing and most successful independent insurance distribution companies in the country, and that it welcomes Jon and Trent Davis as its newest Principals. Davis Life & Annuity will begin its brand transition to Simplicity Des Moines effective immediately.

"Jon, Trent and the entire Davis Life & Annuity team have built an exceptional business," stated Bruce Donaldson, Simplicity's Chief Executive Officer. "Their core values of integrity, client service, and professional excellence represent the industry benchmark for best practices and we look forward to helping the team achieve greater success as part of Simplicity."

Davis Life & Annuity was established in 1980 as a full-service wholesale life and annuity brokerage firm for independent financial professionals. In 2002, Jon and Trent Davis purchased the company from their father, Ronald Davis, and have since dedicated their careers to helping their clients build thriving financial businesses. Under their leadership, they've expanded Davis Life & Annuity's product and service offerings to include a life insurance underwriting TPA business, Innovative Underwriting Solutions, and have grown the company to 31 team members. Davis Life & Annuity is now among the top-tier of insurance marketing organizations, with clients located throughout the nation.

"We are very excited to join forces with Simplicity," stated Jon Davis, Principal of Davis Life & Annuity. "Together, we will be able to provide even greater value to our advisors and still maintain our personal, hands-on approach to business, and that's a really exciting combination."

"It was a straightforward decision to join Simplicity," stated Trent Davis, Principal of Davis Life & Annuity. "We believe in Simplicity's vision and look forward to helping it become the premier financial institution that supports independent advisors in executing their commitments to their clients and achieving their professional goals."

The Davis Life & Annuity transaction represents another milestone for Simplicity as the 11th organization to join the group of companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team but with the benefit of being able to access Simplicity's resources. Through acquisition and partnership of top insurance distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide sophisticated business solutions that will attract the industry's best in leadership, talent, advisors, and future partners. Simplicity will continue to add new businesses to its platform over the coming years.

About Davis Life & Annuity

Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, Davis Life & Annuity was founded in 1980 as a full-service, wholesale life and annuity brokerage firm serving independent financial professionals. The organization's focus is to provide its advisor clients with the highest quality products and services, so that they may deliver the best retirement income and asset protection solutions to consumers across the country. For more information about Davis Life & Annuity, please visit www.davislife.com.

About Simplicity Group Holdings

Simplicity Group Holdings has acquired and owns ten insurance distribution businesses and is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing financial marketing organizations. Simplicity provides annuity, life insurance, and retirement solutions to independent insurance professionals, financial advisors and their clients through its operating subsidiaries. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroupholdings.com.

