Simplicity Group Welcomes Brad and Derek Sunderland as its Newest Partners Through the Acquisition of Sunderland Group

SUMMIT, N.J., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") is pleased to announce that it has acquired Sunderland Group, one of the longest-standing, health, life and annuity distribution businesses in the independent space. As part of the transaction that closed effective March 31, Simplicity welcomes Brad and Derek Sunderland as its newest partners and shareholders of the Simplicity Group of companies.

"We are thrilled to have Brad, Derek, and the entire Sunderland Group team join Simplicity," stated Bruce Donaldson, Simplicity's Chief Executive Officer. "For five decades, the Sunderland name has been synonymous with best-in-class service and operational excellence and we know that as a Simplicity partner, they will continue their legacy of service above and beyond their clients' expectations."

"We've reached a point in our business where we want to diversify our offerings and fast-track our growth without sacrificing service," stated Brad Sunderland, Co-Owner of Sunderland Group and Simplicity Partner. "We believe Simplicity is the only partner that can help us achieve those goals, and that's really exciting."

"Simplicity's unrivalled track record of product service, support, and innovation in sales and marketing, aligns with our business vision," stated Derek Sunderland, Co-Owner of Sunderland Group and Simplicity Partner. "We look forward to embracing our new partnership so that we can continue to build upon the value we provide to our agents."

The Sunderland Group transaction represents another growth milestone for Simplicity as the 21st organization to join the Simplicity Group of companies. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team but with the benefit of being able to access Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners. Simplicity will continue to add new businesses to its platform over the coming years.

About Sunderland Group

Sunderland Group is a leading health and wealth financial marketing organization that has been providing wholesale life and annuity products to independent agents and advisors. The Sunderlands have been providing excellent service to their agents for over five decades. Brad and Derek Sunderland founded the Sunderland Group in 1998 and have expanded Sunderland Group to provide truly comprehensive product and sales support including: lead generation strategies, proprietary and proven sales tools, advanced sales training, case design, and online resources. For more information about Sunderland Group, please visit www.sunderlandgroup.com.

About the Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group has acquired and owns 21 distribution businesses and is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity provides annuity, life insurance, and investment solutions to independent insurance professionals, financial advisors and their clients through its operating subsidiaries. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com.

