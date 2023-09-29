Simplilearn and The University of Massachusetts Host a Joint Convocation to Celebrate the Achievements of 800 Graduates

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , the world's #1 online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, hosted a joint convocation ceremony with The University of Massachusetts for 800 post-graduates. Gracing the event with their presence were Professor Joseph Bartolomeo, The University of Massachusetts, as the Chief Guest and Dr. Will Lin, Chief Marketing Officer of Simplilearn, as the Guest of Honour.

The convocation ceremony was held to felicitate the meritorious students on their accomplishments. It was a joint celebration by The University of Massachusetts and Simplilearn on successfully completing the various postgraduate programs of learners from 21 cohorts. The learners came from PG Programs in Lean Six Sigma , Project Management , and Design Thinking and innovation. The convocation ceremony was filled with enthusiastic learners excited about their successful graduation.

Congratulating the students on their achievement, Dr. Will Lin, Chief Marketing Officer, Simplilearn, said, "I am pleased to be amongst this group of dedicated learners today, who are actively pursuing their academic and professional aspirations. It brings me great joy to witness their educational journeys and I extend my heartfelt congratulations on their successful completion of diverse post-graduate programs. On behalf of Simplilearn, I commend your unwavering commitment and achievements. As you venture onto your chosen paths, may you perpetuate your curiosity, champion innovation, and have an impactful career ahead."

Addressing the post-graduates at the convocation, Professor Joseph Bartolomeo, The University of Massachusetts, said, "We are here to celebrate the graduation of exceptional students and to honor their unwavering dedication and commitment. Today, as you complete one chapter and begin another in your life's journey, we applaud your resolve, resilience, and determined pursuit of excellence. We hope this experience is another step forward in lives and careers filled with achievement, continuous upskilling, and boundless opportunities. Congratulations to all!"

Learner Mr. Abhijith. J. H., shared, "This program has transformed my career journey. Starting as an Assistant Manager at Lords Hospital in Kerala, India, I aimed for professional excellence and this well-curated program was the effective catalyst to this successful transformation. In pursuit of my dream to have an international college on my resume, thanks to Simplilearn I am today able to have this certification from UMass Amherst, a mighty stepping stone to limitless career opportunities.

Now relocating to the UAE, I excel in a dynamic, multinational work environment. I deeply appreciate Simplilearn's commitment to professional development that has been a guiding force in my career advancement. I look forward to continued growth and success, armed with the knowledge and expertise acquired through this program. The future is boundless, and I am ready to embrace it with determination and confidence."

About Simplilearn

