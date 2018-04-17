Simplilearn Wins GSA Schedule Contract to Up-skill Government Workforces

Granted the GSA IT 70 Schedule contract for a period of five years, Simplilearn now offers U.S. federal, state and local government agencies and employees the opportunity to purchase courses for workforce training at a significant discount. Simplilearn's GSA schedule contract includes workforce training programs in digital technologies such as Big Data and Analytics, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, Project Management, Digital Marketing, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, DevOps, Agile and Scrum, IT Service and Architecture, Salesforce[Ⓡ], Software Development and Quality Management.

"This GSA contract enables Simplilearn to help federal employees acquire skills in digital disciplines that can ultimately improve the capabilities and efficiency of government agencies.", said Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn. "It is our honor to simplify the process of up-skilling federal, state and local government employees with the training they need to keep pace with advanced and emerging technologies such as AI, Big Data and Cloud Computing."

All of Simplilearn's courses are regularly updated by industry experts and are aligned to leading certification organizations. The content is available through a blend of online self-paced courses and instructor-led live virtual classroom training. Both agencies and government employees with the GSA SmartPay card can enjoy the benefits of Simplilearn courses at GSA-approved pricing directly through the GSA Advantage!® self-purchasing portal or even GSA's eBuy electronic request for quote (RFQ) system.

GSA IT Schedule 70 is one of the largest government contract vehicles used by federal, state and local agencies to purchase technology products and services. The GSA Schedule simplifies the federal contracting process because terms and pricing are negotiated up front, enabling government employees to access products or services easily, shortening procurement cycles and saving costs without having to handle complex, individual contracting issues.

Simplilearn has been serving veterans and government agencies already by providing training programs in partnership with esteemed associations such as the The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program, the National Military Family Association (NMFA), VETTED, and the Simplilearn Scholarship for Veterans. For more information, visit https://www.simplilearn.com/gsa-advantage-training-courses-for-government-employees .

About Simplilearn

Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India; Simplilearn has helped more than 500,000 professionals and 1000+ companies across 150+ countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistants. Simplilearn is recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 IT Training Company for 2017. For more information, visit https://www.simplilearn.com/

Media Contact

Logan Halliwell

Academic Partnerships & Military Program Manager

+1-415-604-3106

lhalliwell@simplilearn.net



SOURCE Simplilearn