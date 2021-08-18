SimpliSafe and Ohio Mutual Insurance Group Partner to Provide Proactive Protection for Homeowners

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe® , maker of award-winning home security systems, and Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, a leading regional property and casualty insurer, today announced a partnership that will make preventative smart home protection against major insurance perils available to homeowners in Ohio, Maine, New Hampshire and Connecticut. The partnership marks SimpliSafe's first risk mitigation initiative with a leading regional mutual insurer and signals the increased emphasis being placed on home protection and prevention.

For a limited time beginning today, Ohio Mutual customers in the four participating states who bind a new policy will be eligible to receive a custom 6-piece home security system from SimpliSafe and two months of SimpliSafe's most comprehensive professional security monitoring, all provided complimentary with their homeowners' policy. The system will include key components such as the SimpliCam® HD camera, a smoke detector, water sensor and entry sensor, which defends doors and windows.

Through the partnership, SimpliSafe and Ohio Mutual hope to help reduce home damage from theft, fire and water, while also offering potential savings for homeowners on their insurance coverage.

"Ohio Mutual is a company that is relentlessly focused on earning the loyalty of our policyholders and the local agents who serve them," said Chad Combs, Vice President of Personal Lines Underwriting at Ohio Mutual. "This partnership with SimpliSafe not only provides our customers something of unique value that enhances our mutual engagement, but it helps our agent partners stand out in a highly competitive marketplace. We are thrilled to partner with SimpliSafe, a proven leader in the insurtech space, to bring this unique offering to our agents and policyholders."

Matt Wolf, Head of Partnerships at SimpliSafe, continued, "We are excited to expand our efforts within the insurance industry and partner with Ohio Mutual to bring our smart home insurance program to a top regional mutual insurer. We are laser focused on making home the safest place on earth, and our products and services coupled with partners like Ohio Mutual help make that a reality."

To learn more about the partnership, please contact your local Ohio Mutual Insurance independent agent .

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly esteemed publications and was recently awarded in multiple categories for "Best Home Security Systems of 2021" by U.S. News & World Report.

SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

About Ohio Mutual Insurance Group

Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1901 and based in Bucyrus, OH, partners with more than 400 independent agencies to distribute quality property and casualty insurance products throughout Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Ohio Mutual has maintained a rating of "A / Stable" from A.M. Best Co. for 29 consecutive years, and has been named to the "Ward's 50" eight times since 2009. Additional company information is available at www.omig.com .

