SimpliSafe Reveals Sandwich Generation's Top Concerns & Safety Needs Ahead of the Holiday Season

National data highlights the difficulties of balancing the care and maintaining the safety of the generation's loved ones while simultaneously navigating the typical stressors that come with the holiday season

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe®, maker of award-winning home security systems, unveils new data revealing the sandwich generation's greatest challenges as they care for both their children and aging parents. As experts in protection safeguarding over four million people, SimpliSafe is shining a light on the generation's top stressors to better understand their safety concerns and help uncover solutions.

Members of the sandwich generation have a lot on their minds. Not only are they burdened with the typical stressors that come with maintaining a household, but they also must offer emotional, physical and financial support to their young children and aging parents. With so many responsibilities, it can be difficult to prioritize home security, leaving many within the generation with a sense of worry.

In an effort to better understand the generation's top concerns and safety needs – and ultimately find ways to alleviate such concerns across all generations – SimpliSafe conducted a survey of 1,000 US adults who identify as members of the generation and found that nearly half (42%) expressed a need for greater protection of their loved ones, saying home video surveillance and monitoring would ease their worries.

"As a member of the sandwich generation myself, I am always looking for ways to enhance the safety and security of my loved ones, and likewise, eliminate any unnecessary stressors from my life," shared Brenda Bynarowicz, Senior Vice President of Marketing from SimpliSafe. "SimpliSafe does just that. By providing me, my kids and my aging parents with a secure home, I have greater peace of mind knowing that my loved ones are protected, especially when I can't be there with them."

SimpliSafe's data revealed the sandwich generation's worries about their loved ones' safety and mental wellbeing and their struggles to navigate their personal lives while also having caregiving responsibilities, with seven in ten (68%) finding it stressful to prioritize the needs of both their parents and children at least some of the time. The holidays only enhance stress levels, especially for parents and caregivers of the sandwich generation, with survey respondents sharing that their leading concerns for loved ones this holiday season are travel safety (39%) and exposure to illnesses (37%).

Key research findings include:

More than three-quarters of the sandwich generation are providing financial (85%), physical (81%), and emotional care (78%) to their children, on top of caring for their parents. Over a third (37%) say their caregiving responsibilities have increased their financial strain.

Sixty-one percent say it is at least somewhat common for people they know in their stage of life to be caring for both their parents and children at the same time.

The leading concerns for loved ones this holiday season are travel safety (39%), exposure to illnesses (37%), mental well-being (35%), and accidents at home (33%).

Thirty percent of the sandwich generation has already upgraded their home security system in order to protect their family.

Most respondents (57%) report having to either adjust their work schedule or take time off due to their caregiving responsibilities about once a month or more, with fathers (68%) being more likely than mothers (51%) to take off work to care for their loved ones.

SimpliSafe teamed up with Al Horford, a professional basketball player, father of five and active participant in his parent's care to shed light on the challenges faced by the sandwich generation and acknowledge the crucial role home security can play in alleviating stress.

"Balancing caring for my family and my parents while having a career that demands frequent travel comes with its challenges," said Al Horford. "Peace of mind when I am on the road is invaluable to me. That is why I am partnering with SimpliSafe to shine a light on what so many are experiencing. With SimpliSafe, I am able to provide support to my family and eliminate the worry of home protection when I'm on the road."

The sandwich generation research is informed by survey data collected in October 2023 by Opinium Research and commissioned by SimpliSafe of 1,000 US adults who provide for their child(ren) and have a living parent 50 or older. To learn more about SimpliSafe's research, please visit simplisafe.com/blog and follow SimpliSafe on Instagram and LinkedIn.

