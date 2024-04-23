SimpliSafe® Pilots Live Guard Outdoor Protection: Groundbreaking Technology Designed to Prevent Crime Before It Happens

Home security company continues innovating, changing the way people protect their homes and keeping people safer than ever before

BOSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe ®, maker of award-winning smart home security systems, today announced it will give select customers early access to its live guard outdoor protection1 service. SimpliSafe's new monitoring service introduces a revolutionary double-layer approach to home security, combining the power of artificial intelligence (AI) technology with a team of expert monitoring professionals to prevent crime before it happens. This new offering builds upon the company's recently launched 24/7 live guard protection , making SimpliSafe the first to offer this type of monitoring service both inside and outside the home that's staffed by its own team of security experts, keeping its customers safer than ever before.

SimpliSafe® live guard outdoor monitoring service introduces a double-layer approach to home security by combining the power of artificial intelligence (AI) technology with a team of expert monitoring professionals to prevent crime before it happens.

Nearly 2 million people in the US are victims of burglary and trespassing each year, often facing significant emotional and financial harm as a result.2 Home invasions typically last only 10 minutes,3 so every second counts when it comes to emergency response; however, once an intruder has entered the home, it's already too late to stop the resulting property and emotional damage. Enter: SimpliSafe live guard outdoor monitoring. This groundbreaking service is designed to prevent crime by keeping watch over the perimeter of your home and deterring potential intruders from breaking in. If a trespasser or potential intruder is detected, SimpliSafe monitoring agents jump into action intervening before they can enter the home. If warranted, the monitoring agents can even dispatch police, providing another layer of security to the home.

"For decades, the home security industry has remained reactive, jumping into action only when a break-in is already in progress. SimpliSafe has set out to challenge this standard and to offer our customers new, more proactive ways to feel and be safe," said Christian Cerda, Chief Executive Officer at SimpliSafe. "Live outdoor monitoring is our latest breakthrough, combining AI and advanced technology with expert monitoring professionals to stop crime before it even happens. This is a true game changer in customer safety."

When a customer's SimpliSafe system is armed, their outdoor camera keeps watch over their home's perimeter. With live outdoor monitoring, the service uses advanced AI to detect when someone is approaching the home and determines if the person matches any of the customer's saved profiles4. If the person doesn't match any of the customer's saved profiles, an expert monitoring agent can use the camera's live video to confirm any imminent threat and deter potential intruders by speaking to them in real-time using the camera's two-way audio and triggering sirens.

True to SimpliSafe's steadfast commitment to privacy across all products and services, live guard outdoor protection is designed to give customers complete control of their privacy. SimpliSafe gives customers total control over which cameras our agents monitor and when. With outdoor monitoring, customers also have the ability to easily create and delete profiles of friendly faces within the app, so they can be confident they are only receiving alerts for unidentified persons. Additionally, all live and recorded videos are securely encrypted and are not accessible by monitoring agents after an event has been reviewed and closed.

Live guard outdoor protection will be available to all customers later this year. This groundbreaking service is part of SimpliSafe's Fast Protect™ Technology which aims to provide the fastest detection, deterrence and prevention in the industry.

SimpliSafe Early Access Programs, like this one, allow qualifying customers to test SimpliSafe's latest innovations before they become widely available to the public, as well as the opportunity to provide feedback that will shape products and services for full-launch readiness.

To learn more about the Early Access Program and how new live outdoor monitoring is designed to prevent crime, please visit: http://simplisafe.com/blog/simplisafe-pilots-new-service-designed-to-help-prevent-crime-before-it-happens .

About SimpliSafe®

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly esteemed publications and was recently named one of the " Best Home Security Systems " by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

