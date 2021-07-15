SimpliSafe and RapidSOS Launch Partnership to Improve Professional Alarm Response

Previously, when an alarm event was triggered, signals from SimpliSafe systems were sent to their monitoring centers, where a call was initiated to the homeowner to gather more details. These same details were then shared via phone call to a dedicated line at the local 911 call centers and sent to dispatchers.

Through this partnership, when an alarm event happens, information from SimpliSafe devices is now digitally routed to the local 911 center even before a phone call is placed. This enables SimpliSafe to share critical details so first responders in the field can make data-driven decisions, and deploy the right resources needed for the event. Critical emergency data, including household details SimpliSafe users provide within their profiles, such as number of family members or pets in the home, is readily available to dispatchers and first responders so they can respond accordingly.

"Our mission is to make every home secure, and we are singularly focused on delivering better home security for all," said Christian Cerda, Chief Executive Officer at SimpliSafe. "Our partnership with RapidSOS is the latest example of how we're making that a reality. Together, we will strengthen communications with first responders, and ultimately, this tighter integration will better protect our customers."

"SimpliSafe is a leader in smart home security with millions of Americans protected. Through this partnership, we're able to help deliver their customers a more intelligent response from police, firefighters and EMTs when it matters most," explains Michael Martin, RapidSOS CEO. "By bridging the data gap, we're working together to empower first responders with the information they need to protect property and save lives."

SimpliSafe shares relevant data from a device, sensor and/or customer profile when an alarm is triggered with RapidSOS's network of Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs). The partnership remains true to SimpliSafe's commitment to customers' privacy. Data will solely be used to deliver customers best-in-class protection, and there are stringent data policies in place. SimpliSafe and RapidSOS share in the mission of transforming emergency response and have future plans to explore data integrations that will continue to strengthen communication with emergency responders and benefit SimpliSafe customers.

SimpliSafe data is already available to more than 2,000 ECCs nationwide, ultimately helping drive positive results for first responders and customers.

"We receive thousands of home alarms annually, but often we don't receive all the information we need to quickly dispatch the right resources," said Michelle Potts, Communications Manager at Chandler Police Department, Arizona. "With SimpliSafe and RapidSOS, we're receiving critical alarm information right on our screens, often before the phone call from the alarm monitoring companies even arrives. This partnership helps us respond to emergencies faster and more efficiently, saving lives and property."

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from 350M+ connected devices to emergency services and first responders. Through the platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 4,900 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 150 million emergencies in 2020. Together with innovative companies recognized as RapidSOS Ready, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.

About Simplisafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by a number of highly-esteemed publications, and was named " Best Home Security Systems of 2021 " by U.S. News & World Report.

SimpliCam, SimpliSafe and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

