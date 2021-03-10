SimpliSafe Appoints Douglas Woodard Chief Customer Experience Officer

BOSTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe ®, maker of award-winning home security systems, today announced the appointment of Douglas Woodard as Chief Customer Experience Officer, where he will be responsible for driving the customer experience forward and making it a strategic differentiator for the company.

Doug Woodard, Chief Customer Experience Officer, SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, and as it continues to scale, the company is positioning itself to meet the challenges associated with a growing customer base. With Woodard onboard, SimpliSafe is looking to innovate in ways that address customers' ever-evolving needs.

Woodard brings more than twenty years of experience in business-to-consumer and business-to-business industries to the new role. Most recently, he served as a Senior Vice President of Customer Operations at Capital One, specifically for their US Card business, where he was responsible for customer operations across customer service, fraud, disputes, collections, chat, back-office and supply chain. Prior to his work at Capital One, Woodard held executive roles in customer experience and customer operations at Citi and Staples.

"As someone who finds inspiration from products and brands that matter in the lives of customers, I was instantly drawn to SimpliSafe's purpose-driven product and mission," explained Woodard. "It is clear that SimpliSafe deeply values its customers, and their protection guides every innovation and decision the company makes. I am thrilled to help scale the customer experience as the company moves into its next phase of growth."

"As we continue to build SimpliSafe for a sustainable and scalable future, the customer journey will be a key priority," said Christian Cerda, Chief Executive Officer at SimpliSafe. "I am pleased to have Doug onboard and am confident that his depth of experience and leadership will enable us to build meaningful, long-term relationships with our customers and deliver on our bold mission to make every home secure."

Woodard's appointment comes as Will Deines exits his role as Vice President of Operations. Deines, who joined SimpliSafe in 2010 as one of the first employees, will leave his post in April and assist in the transition as a consultant. He helped shape the company into the home security leader it is today, and under his guidance, SimpliSafe was routinely named a category leader in customer satisfaction. Deines leaves Woodard with a highly successful team that is poised to scale.

To learn more about career opportunities at SimpliSafe, please visit https://careers.simplisafe.com .

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by a number of highly-esteemed publications, and was recently named " Best Home Security System of 2020 " by U.S. News & World Report.

SimpliCam, SimpliSafe and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

SOURCE SimpliSafe