SimpliSafe Appoints Rebecca Zavin as Chief Technology Officer

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe , maker of award-winning smart home security systems, today announced the appointment of Rebecca Zavin as Chief Technology Officer.

In this role, Rebecca will lead SimpliSafe's growing engineering organization, including firmware, hardware, and software engineering. The engineering team plays a fundamental role in delivering the innovative products and services that advance SimpliSafe's founding mission to make "every home secure."

"I am pleased to welcome Rebecca to the SimpliSafe team. Her deep knowledge of all facets of engineering, coupled with her leadership style, will be an incredible asset to our organization," said Christian Cerda, Chief Executive Officer. "She has a proven track record of building and leading teams that deliver great products, innovating by taking controlled risks and empowering others around her. I am confident that our team, and ultimately our customers, will benefit greatly from Rebecca's leadership and expertise and that we will continue to innovate and disrupt the home security market."

Rebecca brings nearly two decades of diverse engineering and leadership experience to her new role. Most recently, Rebecca was the Senior Vice President of Software at Sonos , the world's leading sound experience company, where she led a large and complex engineering organization and was instrumental in new product launches, including the launch of Sonos Voice Control. Rebecca spent the first decade of her career building technologies and teams from the ground up as a software engineer at Google before transitioning to founding roles at Essential and then Palo Alto Networks.

"I was drawn to SimpliSafe not only because of the unique opportunity to intersect hardware, software and firmware but also to put my expertise and passion to use for a customer-centric and mission-oriented organization," explains Zavin. "I am thrilled to be joining the SimpliSafe team and to be working for a company that has a meaningful impact on customers' lives – both functionally and emotionally."

With Rebecca onboard, Don Nelson's role will evolve to be Chief Information & Global Supply Chain Officer. In his new role, Don will deepen his focus on enterprise information systems, information security, information technology, manufacturing, quality and supply chain management.

