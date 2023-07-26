SimpliSafe® Joins Unified Patents to Promote Technological Innovation

SimpliSafe

26 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

The mission-driven company continues to focus on innovative safety technology for its customers

BOSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe®, maker of award-winning smart home security systems, today announced it has joined Unified Patents, an international organization of more than 200 members that seeks to improve patent quality and deter unsubstantiated patent assertions. This move, which comes on the heels of joining the LOT Network late last year, exemplifies SimpliSafe's commitment to mitigating Intellectual Property (IP) risks and patent assertion entities (PAEs) distractions so that it may remain focused on redefining the home security industry with new and innovative technology.

Improperly granted patents deter innovation by taking technology out of the public domain and making it no longer freely available for public use. Many PAEs, commonly known as "patent trolls," take advantage of improperly granted patents to make money off of unsuspecting businesses. While SimpliSafe is a strong supporter of IP as a way to foster innovation and protect the rights of inventors, the company believes that the assertion of improperly granted patents is a costly distraction and takes time and energy away from producing technology that benefits its customers.

To ensure the patent system is working properly, Unified Patents acts as an independent, third-party check on invalid or otherwise unenforceable patents. Through varying efforts, such as proceedings at the United States Patent & Trademark Office available to all citizens, Unified Patents investigates granted patents of questionable validity and challenges them where warranted to ensure any government-granted rights are proper.

"At SimpliSafe, innovation is critical in helping us deliver on our mission to make every home secure," explains Brian Bloch, Senior Vice President and General Counsel at SimpliSafe. "By joining Unified Patents, we hope to avoid baseless threats to our business so that we can remain focused on innovating in ways that provide our customers with the best security and protection. I also hope that we continue to inspire others to support similar industry-wide efforts to mitigate patent abuse and litigation distractions that keep us from moving the future of technology forward."

"We are pleased to have an industry leader like SimpliSafe become a United Patents member," continues Kevin Jakel, Chief Executive Officer of United Patents. "For years, the world of patent law has been riddled with cyclical abuse both in the form of unfair patent processing and abusive litigation. SimpliSafe is joining a growing group of technology leaders who are committed to ensuring new ideas are fairly properly protected."

To learn more about SimpliSafe, please visit SimpliSafe.com.

About SimpliSafe
SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded "Best Home Security System of 2023" by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

About Unified Patents
Unified is a 250+ international membership organization that seeks to improve patent quality and deter unsubstantiated or invalid patent assertions in defined technology sectors (Zones) through its activities. Its actions are focused broadly in Zones with substantial assertions by Standards Essential Patents (SEP) holders and/or Non-Practicing Entities (NPEs). These actions may include analytics, prior art, invalidity contests, patentability analysis, administrative patent review (PTAB), amicus briefs, economic surveys, and essentiality studies. Unified works independently of its members to achieve its deterrence goals. Small members join for free, while larger ones pay modest annual fees.

