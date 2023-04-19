SimpliSafe® Opens Doors to New Expanded Boston Headquarters, Designed to Support Its Ever-Growing Workforce and Customer-Base

As the technology sector faces turbulent times, SimpliSafe continues to prove success of business model and deliver on mission of making "every home secure"

BOSTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe , maker of award-winning smart home security systems, announced it has officially opened the doors to its new corporate headquarters, located at 100 Summer Street in Downtown Boston. The new space, which will eventually total 150,000 square feet, was custom-built in partnership with IA Interior Architects and Commodore Builders to enable SimpliSafe to support its dynamic, hybrid team and advance its founding mission of making every home secure.

Photo credits: Robert Benson Photography and IA Interior Architects

Inspired by SimpliSafe's products and services, the new office reflects a modern and intuitive design. Additionally, an emphasis on hybrid work and the principles of collaboration, team building and flexibility can be seen throughout the space.

A dedicated research and development lab and maker space offer a place for product and engineering teams to collaborate on the product lifecycle – from concepting and developing prototypes all the way through commercialization.

A replica of the company's owned-and-operated monitoring facility allows cross-functional teams to continuously innovate and improve the service that customers receive, including the response they receive during times of emergency.

Semi-open and closed collaboration spaces were all designed with acoustics in mind and are outfitted with state-of-the art technology to support the company's hybrid approach that incorporates both at-home and in-office work time.

"IA could not be more thrilled to have partnered with SimpliSafe on their new headquarters," said Reetika Vijay, Managing Principal at IA Interior Architects. "Every aspect of workplace design has shifted over the past few years. SimpliSafe is a pioneer in embracing a new way of work that best supports its employees, brand and customers, above all."

The move comes as SimpliSafe experiences continued growth. The Boston-based company, which also has a strong presence in Richmond, Virginia and Manchester, United Kingdom, has grown its overall headcount to nearly 1,200 – marking a nearly 30 percent increase year-over-year. SimpliSafe has roughly 500 Boston-based employees and projects nearly 100 hires over the coming year across core business functions, with a heightened emphasis on roles in product and engineering research and development, logistics, information security and information technology (IT).

"SimpliSafe is well-positioned to not only continue investing in talent but also in our employee experience – our new headquarters being a tangible demonstration of that," said Christian Cerda, Chief Executive Officer at SimpliSafe. "We continue to grow our customer base, propel our business forward and expand our workforce by remaining laser-focused on our customers and providing them the advanced technology and services that keep them protected. As we continue to introduce innovative solutions, like 24/7 Live Guard Protection , and provide meaningfully better security and protection, we expect to maintain our growth trajectory, invest in new and existing talent to fuel our business, and, ultimately, make our mission a reality."

SimpliSafe protects more than four million people today. In addition to its advanced technology, SimpliSafe has industry-leading customer satisfaction levels, evidenced by recent accolades from Forbes and Newsweek , which have translated into high customer loyalty for its subscription offering.

SimpliSafe's growth and maturation can likewise be seen in the company's leadership. Today, SimpliSafe formally announced the appointment of Mark H. FitzPatrick as Chief Financial Officer. Mark brings more than twenty-five years of financial and executive experience to SimpliSafe, most recently serving as the Chief Financial Officer at Madison Square Garden Entertainment. As CFO, Mark will play a critical role in bringing the business into the next phase of growth and profitability, with a heightened focus on SimpliSafe's subscription offering.

To learn more about SimpliSafe or career opportunities at SimpliSafe, please visit SimpliSafe.com .

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded " Best Home Security System of 2023 " by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

SOURCE SimpliSafe