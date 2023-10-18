SimpliSafe® Partners with Horace Mann Educators Corporation to Provide Educators with Affordable Solutions to Protect Their Homes and Futures

Partnership offers America's educators home security tools and financial benefits

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe® , maker of award-winning home security systems, today announced a partnership with Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) , the largest multiline financial services company focusing on America's educators and their financial success. The partnership provides Horace Mann policyholders with advanced home security at an affordable price point.

Starting today, educators who are insured through Horace Mann are eligible to receive exclusive, one-time discounts of up to 64 percent on two unique SimpliSafe systems:

The Horace Mann Starter Kit includes two entry sensors, a motion sensor, a water sensor and a SimpliCam Indoor Camera to alert the homeowner to potential burglary and water damage ( $420 retail value)

includes two entry sensors, a motion sensor, a water sensor and a SimpliCam Indoor Camera to alert the homeowner to potential burglary and water damage ( retail value) The Horace Mann Whole Home Kit includes three entry sensors, a motion sensor, two water sensors, a temperature sensor, a glass break sensor and a SimpliCam Indoor Camera to alert the homeowner to burglary, water damage, extreme temperatures and more ( $560 retail value)

Both kits come with two complimentary months of Fast Protect™ monitoring, SimpliSafe's most comprehensive 24/7 professional monitoring plan1, to ensure policyholders receive a fast and accurate response in the event of an emergency. Should policyholders want to curate their own system, they are eligible to receive a 10 percent discount on a custom SimpliSafe system of their choice when they combine it with a SimpliSafe Fast Protect™ plan ($29.99/month) or Standard Monitoring plan ($19.99/month) plan.

To receive a discount on a pre-determined or curated SimpliSafe kit, Horace Mann policyholders will receive an email with a link to a dedicated SimpliSafe landing page with instructions on how to redeem their discount. Through the dedicated landing page, policyholders can select their system of choice and automatically receive their discount at checkout.

"We are inspired by Horace Mann's mission to give back to educators and provide them with solutions to protect their futures," explains Michael Bobich, Director of Partnerships at SimpliSafe. "Through this partnership, our hope is that we can further that mission, helping not only to protect educators' financial wellbeing, but also their physical and emotional wellbeing."

"At Horace Mann, we are committed to helping educators protect what they have today and prepare for a successful tomorrow," continued Mark Desrochers, Senior Vice President, Property & Casualty and Chief Corporate Actuary at Horace Mann. "SimpliSafe is a valuable partner because of its proven success in helping homeowners protect their properties. Together, we will be able to offer both exceptional customer experiences and enhanced security for our educators."

To learn more about the partnership and how policyholders can take advantage of the SimpliSafe systems discount, contact your local Horace Mann agent.

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded " Best Home Security System of 2023 " by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

About Horace Mann Educators Corporation

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest financial services company focused on helping America's educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

1After the initial two-month period, the monitoring plan will automatically renew monthly and participating customers will be responsible for paying the monitoring plan fee ($29.99 per month) unless the customers cancel prior to the next billing cycle. For additional billing and plan details, please visit https://simplisafe.com/terms-of-service .

SOURCE SimpliSafe