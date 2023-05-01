SimpliSafe® Partners with Lumio to Bring Comprehensive Home Security Solutions and Premium Solar Products to Homeowners

Partnership marks SimpliSafe's first in the solar energy industry as the company continues to find ways to reach homeowners in need of home protection while helping to advance clean energy adoption

BOSTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe® , maker of award-winning home security systems, today announced a partnership with Lumio , the preeminent leader in personalized renewable energy, to bring advanced home security technology and professional monitoring to Lumio solar energy customers1. The partnership, SimpliSafe's first in the solar energy space, aims to protect homes and the lives people have built within them from common home hazards and unexpected intrusions.

Beginning today, eligible Lumio customers can receive a complimentary 7-piece home security system from SimpliSafe, including a SimpliCam® HD Camera, three entry sensors and one motion sensor, as well as two complimentary months of Interactive Monitoring, SimpliSafe's most comprehensive 24/7 professional monitoring plan2. Additionally, starting in June, select, qualifying SimpliSafe customers3 will be eligible to receive two complimentary SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Cameras and two accompanying solar panel chargers when they sign up and install solar with Lumio.

"At Lumio, we understand the importance of maintaining a safe and healthy home – at both the individual level and the societal level," explains Nick Perry, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Lumio. "Our customers are motivated by a desire to protect not only the planet but also their wallets. Through our partnership with SimpliSafe, Lumio customers can rest assured that their home and the lives they've built are protected by award-winning home security and professional monitoring while likewise protecting their budgets."

"We are excited to not only be partnering with Lumio but also to be launching our first partnership with a solar energy provider, especially given that many of today's homeowners are placing a high priority on proactive protection," added Michael Bobich, Head of Partnerships at SimpliSafe. "Like SimpliSafe, Lumio prides itself on its customer-centric mindset and its commitment to providing homeowners with advanced technology at an accessible price point. We look forward to partnering with Lumio to deliver on our mission to make home the safest place on Earth while also making the planet safer."

Eligible Lumio customers will receive a dedicated link from Lumio via email, at which they can redeem their complimentary system and monitoring. For additional information about SimpliSafe or Lumio, please visit www.lumio.com.

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded " Best Home Security System of 2023 " by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

About Lumio

Lumio changed the residential solar industry by merging four leading regional solar providers and a software company into a powerful national brand in December 2020. Today, Lumio leads the industry in customer experience, quality, and technological innovation. The company's vision to make power personal diversifies and decentralizes power production via good clean sun energy — making electricity cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable for homeowners across the country. Lumio's more than 5,000 team members are dedicated to their stewardship with nature and crafting earth's best home experience. For more information about Lumio, visit lumio.com

1 Offer valid to qualifying new customers in select states, including AR, AZ, CA, FL, ID, NM, OK, OR, SC, TX and WA

2 After the initial two-month period, the monitoring plan will automatically renew and participating customers will be responsible for paying the monitoring plan fee, which starts at $27.99 per month unless the customers cancel prior to the next billing cycle. For additional billing and plan details, please visit https://simplisafe.com/terms-of-service .

3 In AR, AZ, CA, FL, ID, NM, OK, OR, SC, TX and WA.

SOURCE SimpliSafe