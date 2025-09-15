SimpliSafe Signs Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by GTCR

Innovative Leader in Advanced Home Security Partnering with Long-time Industry Investor GTCR Following Expansion During Hellman & Friedman Ownership

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe (the "Company"), maker of award-winning smart home security systems, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by GTCR, a leading private equity firm, from Hellman & Friedman (H&F). Christian Cerda will maintain his position as Chief Executive Officer of SimpliSafe, and SimpliSafe's founders, Chad and Eleanor Laurans, will remain substantial investors and board members.

SimpliSafe is the third largest residential security provider in the U.S., offering a full suite of professional monitoring services to millions of people across the U.S. and U.K. Founded in 2006, the Company pioneered the DIY home security space, offering innovative security systems that can be self-installed and protected by SimpliSafe's 24/7 professional monitoring plans with no long-term contracts. Today, the Company offers customers cutting-edge, whole-home security solutions, including proactive monitoring and AI-powered SimpliSafe® Active Guard Outdoor Protection technology, which helps to stop crime before it happens.

GTCR will support SimpliSafe as the Company continues to invest in innovative products and services designed to deliver on its mission to keep every home secure and to provide peace of mind to its customers. Together, SimpliSafe and GTCR will pursue a strategy focused on advanced security and expansion while providing the same exceptional service that its customers have come to expect.

"From day one, SimpliSafe set out to transform the home security industry with a mission to keep every home secure, and today millions of people trust us to protect them and their loved ones 24/7," said Christian Cerda, Chief Executive Officer of SimpliSafe. "Over the past seven years, we have had the privilege of partnering with H&F to build upon our strong foundation and shape the future of the industry. Looking ahead, I am excited to partner with GTCR, Chad, and Eleanor to deliver even more advanced security to our customers and keep more people safe than ever before."

"I'm so proud of what the SimpliSafe team has achieved - challenging the status quo in home security and bringing protection to millions of homes. But I'm even more excited about what's ahead," said Chad Laurans, SimpliSafe Founder and Chairman of the Board. "With many homes still unprotected, our mission is far from complete. Together with Christian and GTCR, in this next chapter we will expand SimpliSafe's reach and carry our legacy of innovation forward."

"We are excited to partner with the talented team at SimpliSafe and continue to build on their innovative platform," said David Donnini, Managing Director and Head of Business & Consumer Services at GTCR. "As long-time investors in the security alarm space, we appreciate the compelling customer value proposition offered by SimpliSafe's vertically integrated model and purpose-built security offerings."

"We have followed SimpliSafe closely for many years and are thrilled to be partnering with an industry leader at the forefront of customer-centric innovation in the security space. We look forward to supporting the Company's continued growth and evolution," added Tom Ehrhart, Managing Director at GTCR.

"The transformation inside SimpliSafe over the past seven years has been extraordinary. Together, we've redefined home security, shifting the industry from passive alarms to proactive protection, with technology and monitoring that can verify threats and stop incidents before they escalate," said Adrien Motte, Partner, Hellman & Friedman, to which Stefan Goetz, Partner, Hellman & Friedman, added, "It has been a privilege to partner with Christian, Chad and Eleanor, and the talented SimpliSafe team in advancing their mission of 'making every home secure', and we wish them great success as they continue to build the future of US home security."

SimpliSafe marks GTCR's fifth investment in the security alarm industry, including prior investments in residential-focused security companies SecurityLink and Protection1, along with commercial-focused security companies HSM and Everon.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Raymond James served as financial advisors to SimpliSafe. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to SimpliSafe and Chad and Eleanor Laurans. Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel to GTCR. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP provided legal counsel to Hellman & Friedman.

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly esteemed publications and was recently recognized as the top home security system on " Best Home Security Systems " by U.S. News & World Report. Learn more about SimpliSafe's advanced home security products and services at SimpliSafe.com .

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $30 billion in over 290 companies, and the firm currently manages approximately $50 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Hellman & Friedman

Hellman & Friedman is a preeminent global private equity firm with a distinctive investment approach focused on a limited number of large-scale equity investments in high-quality growth businesses. H&F seeks to partner with world-class management teams where its deep sector expertise, long-term orientation, and collaborative partnership approach enable companies to flourish. H&F targets outstanding businesses in select sectors, including technology, financial services, healthcare, consumer services & retail, and information, content & business services. Since its founding in 1984, H&F has invested in over 100 companies and has over $115 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. Learn more about H&F's defining investment philosophy and approach to sustainable outcomes at www.hf.com .

