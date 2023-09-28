SimpliSafe® Strengthens its Home Protection Offering by Partnering with LifeLock™ to Help Stop Identity Theft

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe® , maker of award-winning home security systems, today announced a partnership with LifeLock™ , a leading identify theft protection brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN). Together, the two companies are providing their customers nationwide with the advanced security they need to help protect both their personal assets and identities from harm at an affordable price point.

Beginning today, existing SimpliSafe customers can receive up to a 45 percent discount on their first year of LifeLock. All LifeLock plans include alerts1 for possible identity threats and U.S.-based Restoration Specialists and are backed by the Million Dollar Protection Package2.

Michael Bobich, Senior Director of Partnerships at SimpliSafe, explains, "As a home security company, we believe that protecting our customers means protecting their identities too. With LifeLock, we are able to take our protection beyond the walls of the home and provide our customers with a solution that protects them from the increasing threat of identity theft."

David Townsend, Vice President of North American Sales at Gen, adds, "We're excited to be partnering with SimpliSafe, a company likewise focused on protection, to enhance our customers' security with the help of their award-winning products and services. Whether online or in the home, our goal is to help people protect their lives from threats and disruption."

For more information, visit: LifeLock.com/SIMPLI

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded " Best Home Security System of 2023 " by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

About LifeLock

LifeLock is a leader in identity theft protection in the U.S., and a brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its family of trusted consumer brands. Millions of customers trust LifeLock to help protect their identities3. LifeLock detects3 and alerts people to possible identity threats, and its dedicated Identity Restoration Specialists help people restore their identity if they do become a victim. All LifeLock members also have coverage through LifeLock's Million Dollar Protection™ Package, which provides additional coverage for stolen funds and lawyer and expert support. Learn more at LifeLock.Norton.com and GenDigital.com.

1 LifeLock does not monitor all transactions at all businesses.

2 Up to $1 million for coverage for lawyers and experts, collectively, if needed, for all plans. Reimbursement and Expense Compensation, each with limits of up to $1 million for Ultimate Plus, up to $100,000 for Advantage and up to $25,000 for Standard. Benefits under the Master Policy are issued and covered by third party insurance companies. See NortonLifelock.com/Legal for policy info.

3 No one can prevent all cybercrime or identity theft.

