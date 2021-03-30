Simply Business Demonstrates Ease Of Finding The Right Insurance In First National Advertising Campaign

BOSTON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, Inc. a digital insurance agency offering small business owners access to top insurance providers, has launched its first national advertising campaign, "We Get You. We Got You." The campaign illustrates the value Simply Business brings to those small business owners who may not have the time or expertise to find the right insurance coverage.

"Our mission is to support small businesses by providing high-quality, affordable insurance solutions that best fit their needs," said David Summers, Group CEO at Simply Business. "This campaign shows how we're focused on making it easy for entrepreneurs to quickly review multiple insurance options and properly safeguard what they've worked so hard to build."

The campaign was developed with digital agency Goodway Group and Boston-based creative shop HeyLet'sGo . The work explains that entrepreneurs can depend on Simply Business's intuitive online platform to compare quotes from top insurance providers that can deliver coverage specific to a company's unique line of work.

"As a small business owner, you have a particular passion that led you to start your company," said HeyLet'sGo Creative Officer Tim Cawley. "We're not all insurance experts, and we wanted to illustrate how Simply Business can be a resource that eliminates the stress of finding the right policy. It was important to convey that Simply Business has small business owners covered so they can focus on managing and growing their businesses."

The Simply Business campaign will run on TV and radio in addition to a variety of digital media.

"Our strategy is to reach a niche audience of small business owners in the home services, professional services and health and well-being industries in a way that speaks directly to them, right where they are," said Jill Puerto, Director of Business Strategy and Development at Goodway Group.

To see the ads, please visit the Simply Business YouTube channel .

About Simply Business

Simply Business is changing the way small business owners find business insurance by offering customers tailored insurance coverage online. The company began in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 2017, naming Boston home. With over 750,000 customers globally, Simply Business has become a leader in the space through its commitment to a customer-first model, focusing heavily on value, choice and coverage.

Follow Simply Business on Facebook and LinkedIn .

Simply Business Contact:

Jackie Dunn

201-919-1056

[email protected]

HeyLet'sGo Contact:

Lisa Gapinske

857-317-6193

[email protected]

Goodway Group Contact:

Kite Hill PR for Goodway Group

Rachel Wyncoop

845-901-1349

[email protected]

SOURCE Simply Business

Related Links

simplybusiness.com

