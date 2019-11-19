Simply Business Named Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, Inc., a distributor of small business insurance policies offered online on behalf of a panel of carriers, has been named one of The Boston Globe's Top Places to Work in Massachusetts. The company aims to make it easy for small business owners to choose an insurance solution that best fits their needs. Simply Business is driven by a customer-first model dedicated to improving value, choice and coverage.

"We're honored to be named a Top Place to Work and believe it's a testament to the expertise and experience of our employees, as well as our efforts to create an entrepreneurial and engaging workplace," said Missy Steiman, Vice President of People at Simply Business. "We're focused on fostering an environment where our employees look forward to coming in each day and feel good about the important work they do for our customers."

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state, voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

The company rankings are based on confidential survey information collected from nearly 66,000 individuals at 323 Massachusetts organizations. The survey was conducted by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they're at it.

About Simply Business

Simply Business is one of the U.K.'s largest providers of small business insurance, currently serving over 600,000 customers. It expanded to the U.S. in recent years, naming Boston home, where it offers tailored insurance coverage online to small businesses with zero to four employees. Through its customer-first model, the company continuously strives to improve value, choice and coverage.

