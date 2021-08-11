Simply Business Offers Insurance to Third-Party Sellers Through Amazon Insurance Accelerator

"We've seen rapid growth in the e-commerce industry over the last several years, and we're looking forward to extending our digital proposition to Amazon's third-party sellers," said David Summers, Group CEO of Simply Business. "We work with a growing number of nationally recognized insurance providers and are committed to providing business owners with choice, and a fast and simple insurance-buying experience."

Amazon requires third-party sellers to obtain product liability coverage after reaching certain sales thresholds, and the Amazon Insurance Accelerator helps sellers more easily and affordably secure this insurance. More details of the program can be found here.

Participating in Amazon Insurance Accelerator is yet another example of how Simply Business is changing the way small business owners protect the businesses they have worked hard to build.

For more information about Simply Business, please visit SimplyBusiness.com .

About Simply Business

Simply Business is changing the way small business owners find business insurance by offering customers tailored insurance coverage online. The company began in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 2017, naming Boston home. With over 750,000 customers globally, Simply Business has become a leader in the space through its commitment to a customer-first model, focusing heavily on simplicity, choice and value.

Simply Business is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV).

