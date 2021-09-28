Simply Business Partners with USG Insurance Services to Offer Small Businesses Cyber Liability Insurance

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, Inc ., a Boston-based digital insurance agency focused on small businesses, today announced the launch of cyber liability insurance. The new product, developed in partnership with USG Insurance Services, provides small businesses with coverage for financial losses resulting from data breaches and other cyber events, as well as for crisis management, public relations, fraud response, and forensic and legal expenses.

"Cyber risk is a top concern for small business owners across all industries, and the costs of a single attack can be significant," said David Summers, Group CEO of Simply Business. "Our new, affordable solution provides entrepreneurs with the ability to better protect against cyber threats and safeguard the businesses they've worked so hard to build."

This cyber offering is available for an annual premium of $250 and expands Simply Business's suite of tailored insurance solutions, which includes general liability, professional liability, errors and omissions, and tools and equipment coverage.

About Simply Business

Simply Business is changing the way small business owners find business insurance by offering customers tailored insurance coverage online. The company began in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 2017, naming Boston home. With over 750,000 customers globally, Simply Business has become a leader in the space through its commitment to a customer-first model, focusing heavily on simplicity, choice and value.

About USG Insurance Services, Inc.

USG is a national wholesale broker and managing general agent (MGA) with 20+ offices across the country. USG represents 300+ A rated carriers, both admitted and non-admitted and is an MGA for 17 carriers, writing business in all states. USG's mission is to become the #1 provider of innovative solutions for the risk management industry – exceeding expectations with its advanced technology, creative problem solving, and research capabilities.

