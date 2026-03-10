Simply Spiked® Enters Its Bolder Era With the Launch of Simply Spiked® Bolder™, Featuring Strawberry Lemonade Flavor

New 7.5 oz. mini cans deliver bigger flavor and 12% ABV for lively celebrations nationwide

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Spiked® is expanding its portfolio with the launch of Simply Spiked Bolder™. The all-new offering, debuting in Strawberry Lemonade flavor, is created for moments that call for amplified flavor and energy.

Simply Spiked Bolder keeps bold fruit flavor front and center while answering growing consumer demand for higher-ABV flavored alcoholic beverages for 21+ drinkers with its 12% ABV.¹ The launch also highlights one of Simply Spiked's most beloved flavors, bringing a top-performing spiked lemonade directly to consumers at home and for spontaneous occasions.

Just in time for festival season, tailgate parties and outdoor fun, Simply Spiked Bolder arrives in a portable 7.5 oz. mini can designed for easy sharing and spontaneous plans. The compact format delivers a perfectly sized pour, while 12-packs make it easy to stock up and share for group celebrations. Small can, big spiked lemonade energy.

"Simply Spiked Bolder takes everything our fans love and turns it up," said Liz Cramton, Sr. Director of Marketing of Flavor & RTDs. "As tastes continue to shift, we're evolving with them – offering bold, fruit-forward flavors across a range of ABVs, while delivering the same easy-to-enjoy experience fans expect from Simply Spiked."

Simply Spiked is a line of ready-to-enjoy flavored alcoholic beverages with 5% real fruit juice that is squeezed then concentrated to deliver a refreshing taste. The portfolio includes a range of fruit-forward flavors with a range of ABV offerings from 5% – 12% - from fan favorite flavors like Signature Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Cherry Limeade, and Limeade - all designed to highlight a bright, juicy taste with a refreshing finish for fans 21+. Now, Simply Spiked Bolder takes the bright spiked lemonade fans already know and love and cranks up the flavor, to deliver a fuller, louder taste experience.

Simply Spiked Bolder Strawberry Lemonade is available nationwide where flavored alcohol beverages are sold, including grocery, convenience and liquor stores. Fans 21+ can visit drinksimplyspiked.com/locator to find Simply Spiked Bolder and celebrate responsibly. For more information about Simply Spiked and its products, follow the brand on social media at @drinksimplyspiked .

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

