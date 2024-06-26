Simpson Gumpertz & Heger Celebrates 750 Employees

The milestone emphasizes the firm's commitment to meaningful and rewarding careers

WALTHAM, Mass., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) will surpass the 750-employee mark this summer as the firm welcomes a diverse class of new team members across all offices. This milestone comes as part of a commitment to hiring the best people and brightest minds in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry while supporting and encouraging their continued professional growth.

SGH celebrates 750 employees Watch our journey from 3 college professors to an all-star collection of 750 individuals across geographies and capabilities.

"I am thrilled to reach the 750-employee milestone and celebrate the accomplishments of SGH's amazing team members, whether they have been with us for 50 days or 50 years—and yes, we have many employees who have built careers of several decades with SGH," said SGH Chief Executive Officer James Parker. "When I started at SGH, we were less than a tenth the size, but we have remained true to our core values and dedicated to creating lasting and rewarding careers for all employees."

SGH has seen steady employee growth across all career stages, geographic locations, and technical and operational areas of expertise. The firm has celebrated several recent successes, including new office locations in Denver and Atlanta, expanded practice areas, and senior-level hires bringing new areas of expertise.

"What I love about SGH is that we always look for new ways to solve the toughest challenges," said SGH Chief Technical Officer Niklas Vigener. "We began as a partnership of three professors almost 70 years ago, and now we're an all-star collection of talented individuals across many geographies and capabilities. What sets SGH apart is that we start with the expectation that each person who joins us has unlimited promise to take us even further as problem solvers and future leaders. I can't wait to see where we go from here."

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is a national engineering firm committed to delivering holistic advice for our clients' most complex challenges. We leverage our collective and diverse experience, technical expertise, and industry knowledge of structures and building enclosures, advanced analysis, performance & code consulting, and applied science & research to deliver unrivaled, comprehensive solutions that drive superior performance. With 750 employees in nine office locations throughout the United States, SGH's industry-leading teams constantly seek to advance the meaning of what's possible. For more information, please visit www.sgh.com .

