Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

Updating "2020 Plan" targets primarily due to rising raw material costs and slower U.S. housing starts

Declared a $0.23 per share cash dividend

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific segment and Administrative and All Other segment).

2019 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2019 with the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Consolidated net sales of $304.9 million decreased 1.0% from $308.0 million .

decreased 1.0% from . North America net sales of $259.1 million decreased 0.3% from $259.8 million , primarily due to lower sales volume, partly offset by higher average product prices. Canada's net sales were negatively affected by foreign currency translation.

Europe net sales of $43.6 million decreased 4.7% from $45.8 million , primarily due to approximately $2.8 million of negative foreign currency translations resulting from some Europe currencies weakening against the United States dollar. In local currency, Europe net sales increased primarily due to increases in average product prices.

decreased 4.5% from . Gross margin decreased to 44.0% from 45.6%. North America gross margin decreased to 45.1% from 47.6%, primarily due to increases in material costs, factory and overhead costs (on lower production) and labor costs, each as a percentage of net sales.

Europe gross margin decreased to 37.0% from 38.2%, primarily due to increases in factory and overhead costs and material costs, each as a percentage of net sales. Europe gross profit was also negatively affected by foreign currency translation.

decreased 12.7% from . The decrease in income from operations was primarily due to the reduction in gross profit and increased general and administrative expenses, including in higher consulting and professional fees, partially offset by in lower cash profit sharing and personnel expense. Consolidated income from operations for the second quarter of 2019 included a gain on sale as a result of the consolidation of two of the Company's operating facilities into a single location. Consolidated operating margin decreased to 17.6% from 19.9%. North America income from operations of $50.1 million decreased 16.5% from $60.0 million , primarily due to the reduction in gross profit and increased general and administrative costs.

Europe income from operations of $4.7 million increased from $3.7 million , primarily due to lower operating expenses such as severance costs recorded in 2018, which were not repeated in 2019.

Consolidated net income was $39.6 million , or $0.88 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $44.1 million , or $0.94 per diluted share.

Year-to-Date (6-month) 2019 Financial Highlights

All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the six months ended June 30, 2019 with the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Consolidated net sales of $564.1 million increased 2.0% from $552.8 million .

increased 2.0% from . North America net sales of $480.5 million increased 3.1% from $466.0 million primarily due to increased average product prices, partly offset by lower sales volumes. Canada's net sales were negatively affected by approximately $1.0 million due to foreign currency translation. In local currency, Canada net sales increased primarily due to increases in average product prices.

Europe net sales of $79.4 million decreased 3.2% from $82.1 million , primarily due to approximately $5.8 million of negative foreign currency translations resulting from some Europe currencies weakening against the United States dollar. In local currency, Europe net sales increased primarily due to increases in average product prices.

decreased 1.5% from . Gross margin decreased to 43.3% from 44.9%. North America gross margin decreased to 44.8% from 47.3%, primarily due to increases in material costs, labor costs and factory and overhead costs (on lower production), each as a percentage of net sales.

Europe gross margin decreased slightly to 34.9% from 35.4%, primarily due to an increase in material costs as a percentage of net sales. Europe gross profit was negatively affected by foreign currency translation.

decreased 11.1% from . The decrease in income from operations was primarily due to increased general and administrative expenses, including in increased consulting and professional fees as well as a reduction in gross profit. Consolidated operating margin decreased to 14.8% from 17.0%. North America income from operations of $82.9 million decreased 14.1% from $96.4 million , primarily due to the reduction in gross profit and increased general and administrative costs.

Europe income from operations of $4.3 million increased from $2.1 million , primarily due to lower operating expenses such as severance costs recorded in 2018, which were not repeated in 2019.

Consolidated net income was $62.2 million , or $1.38 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $69.5 million , or $1.48 per diluted share.

to from . Cash flow used in investing activities decreased approximately $0.8 million to $16.3 million from $17.0 million . Capital expenditures were approximately $15.3 million compared to $19.0 million .

Management Commentary

"Our 2019 second quarter net sales of $304.9 million were down 1% year-over-year primarily due to lower sales volume," commented Karen Colonias, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "U.S. housing starts remained soft throughout the first half of the year due to unusually wet and cold weather conditions across the U.S. This impacted sales volume as it relates to our wood products and offset any positive benefit we received from higher selling prices following the July 1, 2018 price increase we enacted in response to rising raw material costs. In addition, U.S. housing starts in the second quarter of 2018 were very strong, with the south and west up 14% and 8% year-over-year, respectively, compared to the south up only 5% and the west down 6% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2019."

Mrs. Colonias continued, "Since unveiling our 2020 Plan in October 2017, we have made strides in providing transparency into our strategic plan and financial objectives to position Simpson for long-term sustainable and increasingly profitable growth. That said, the macro landscape has changed over the past seven quarters with tariffs and trade uncertainties contributing to a global growth slowdown. While we have made significant efforts to mitigate headwinds associated with these macro trends, rising raw material costs have continued to pressure our margins. As a result, we are updating our 2020 Plan expectations for our operating margin, inventory turns and return on invested capital. We believe these goals continue to represent significant improvements to our business."

Mrs. Colonias concluded, "While weaker overall market demand negatively impacted our sales volume during the first half of 2019, we are confident we have not lost share in our core wood connector business. For the remainder of the year, we are cautiously optimistic housing starts will pick up and enable healthier demand levels. We remain committed to operational excellence through execution on our 2020 Plan and other strategic initiatives and focusing on the areas of our business we can control to drive long-term shareholder value."

2020 Plan

On October 30, 2017, Simpson released a 2020 Plan to position itself for long-term sustainable growth and improved operating leverage. In response to rising raw material costs, which have continued to pressure the Company's gross margin, today Simpson is updating the following components of the 2020 Plan as follows:

The Company expects its consolidated operating margin to be in the range of 16% to 17% by fiscal 2020 from 16.4% in 2016. This is a downward revision from its prior 2020 target for consolidated operating margin of approximately 21% to 22%. Importantly, Simpson's success in rationalizing its cost structure has helped mitigate further downward pressure on this target.

Due to a combination of rising raw material costs and then soon-to-be tariffed finished goods from China , the Company pro-actively built up its anchor inventory, bought an additional allotment of steel (in late 2018) in order to mitigate the potential impact of product availability and built-up inventory to ensure customer needs are met during the SAP roll-out. As a result, the Company no longer believes it can double its inventory turns from 2x in 2016 to 4x by fiscal 2020. The Company continues to focus on reducing its total SKU count and continues to implement Lean principles in all factories to improve working capital management.

, the Company pro-actively built up its anchor inventory, bought an additional allotment of steel (in late 2018) in order to mitigate the potential impact of product availability and built-up inventory to ensure customer needs are met during the SAP roll-out. As a result, the Company no longer believes it can double its inventory turns from 2x in 2016 to 4x by fiscal 2020. The Company continues to focus on reducing its total SKU count and continues to implement Lean principles in all factories to improve working capital management. The Company now expects to achieve a return on invested capital (1) target within the range of 15% to 16% by the end of 2020 from 10.5% in 2016.

The Company is reiterating the remaining components of the 2020 Plan as follows:

The Company expects to achieve organically a net sales compound annual growth rate of approximately 8% from $860.7 million reported in fiscal 2016 through fiscal 2020.

reported in fiscal 2016 through fiscal 2020. The Company seeks to reduce its total operating expenses as a percent of net sales from 31.8% in fiscal 2016 to a range of 26.0% to 27.0% through fiscal 2020.

The Company remains committed to continue returning 50% of its cash flow from operations in the form of both dividends and share repurchases to its shareholders through fiscal 2020.

Corporate Developments

On July 25, 2019 , the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend will be payable on October 24, 2019 to the Company's stockholders of record as of October 3, 2019 .

Business Outlook

Based on current business trends and conditions, our outlook for fiscal year 2019 is expected to be as follows:

2019 full-year gross margin is estimated to be in the range of approximately 43.5% to 44.0%, lower than our previous estimate of 44.5% to 45.5%.

2019 full-year operating expenses, as a percentage of net sales, is estimated to be between approximately 27.5% and 28.5%.

2019 full-year effective tax rate is estimated to be between approximately 25% to 27%, including both federal and state income tax rates.

Conference Call Details

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join the Company's second quarter 2019 financial results conference call on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (2:00 pm Pacific Time). To participate, callers may dial (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8263 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. The call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed through http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135003 or a link on the Company's website at www.simpsonmfg.com/financials/events.html. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 12, 2019, by dialing (844) 512–2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317–6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13691887. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 90 days.

A copy of this earnings release will be available prior to the call, accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.simpsonmfg.com.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

Copies of Simpson Manufacturing's Annual Report to Stockholders and its proxy statements and other SEC filings, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, are made available free of charge on the company's Web site on the same day they are filed with the SEC. To view these filings, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's Web site.

(1) When referred to above, the Company's return on invested capital ("ROIC") for a fiscal period is calculated based on (i) the net income of the last four quarters as presented in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations prepared pursuant to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), as divided by (ii) the average of the sum of the total stockholders' equity and the total long-term liabilities at the beginning of and at the end of such period, as presented in the Company's consolidated balance sheets prepared pursuant to GAAP for that applicable year. For the purposes of comparability in this calculation, total long-term liabilities excludes long-term finance lease liabilities, which were recognized as of June 30, 2019 as a result of the January 1, 2019 adoption of ASU 2016-02. As such, the Company's ROIC, a ratio or statistical measure, is calculated using exclusively financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 2 IE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, our strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing and other statements that are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations, opinions, projections and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risk and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, among others, those discussed under Item 1A. Risk Factors and Item 7 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales $ 304,853



$ 308,007



$ 564,097



$ 552,786

Cost of sales 170,674



167,442



319,664



304,599

Gross profit 134,179



140,565



244,433



248,187

Research and development and engineering expense 11,055



11,249



23,316



22,399

Selling expense 28,687



29,201



56,799



56,774

General and administrative expense 41,345



38,807



80,893



76,206

Total operating expenses 81,087



79,257



161,008



155,379

Gain on disposal of assets (561)



(125)



(251)



(1,309)

Income from operations 53,653



61,433



83,676



94,117

Interest expense, net and other 147



(871)



(616)



(873)

Income before taxes 53,800



60,562



83,060



93,244

Provision for income taxes 14,223



16,476



20,821



23,729

Net income $ 39,577



$ 44,086



$ 62,239



$ 69,515

Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.89



$ 0.95



$ 1.39



$ 1.50

Diluted $ 0.88



$ 0.94



$ 1.38



$ 1.48

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 44,671



46,323



44,772



46,468

Diluted 44,972



46,677



45,089



46,842

Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.23



$ 0.22



$ 0.45



$ 0.43

Other data:













Depreciation and amortization $ 9,757



$ 9,945



$ 19,515



$ 19,633

Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense $ 2,494



$ 2,904



$ 6,600



$ 6,020



















Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands)





June 30,

December 31, (Amounts in thousands)

2019

2018

2018 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 141,731



$ 155,035



$ 160,180

Trade accounts receivable, net

191,282



211,179



146,052

Inventories

266,142



258,180



276,088

Other current assets

14,795



15,772



17,209

Total current assets

613,950



640,166



599,529

Property, plant and equipment, net

252,710



269,127



254,597

Operating lease right-of-use assets

35,111



—



—

Goodwill

132,312



136,398



130,250

Other noncurrent assets

35,835



40,196



37,287

Total assets

$ 1,069,918



$ 1,085,887



$ 1,021,663

Trade accounts payable

$ 39,241



$ 47,985



$ 34,361

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

117,600



120,007



117,219

Total current liabilities

156,841



167,992



151,580

Operating lease liabilities

28,164



—



—

Deferred income tax and other long-term liabilities

16,092



14,093



14,569

Stockholders' equity

868,821



903,802



855,514

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,069,918



$ 1,085,887



$ 1,021,663



Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information (In thousands)





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,

%

June 30,

% (Amounts in thousands) 2019

2018

change*

2019

2018

change* Net Sales by Reporting Segment























North America $ 259,073



$ 259,822



(0.3)%

$ 480,504



$ 466,034



3.1%

Percentage of total net sales 85.0 %



84.4 %





85.2 %

84.3 %





Europe 43,648



45,784



(4.7)%

79,428



82,077



(3.2)%

Percentage of total net sales 14.3 %

14.9 %





14.1 %

14.8 %





Asia/Pacific 2,132



2,401



(11.2)%

4,165



4,675



(10.9)%



$ 304,853



$ 308,007



(1.0)%

$ 564,097



$ 552,786



2.0% Net Sales by Product Group**























Wood Construction $ 258,416



$ 260,103



(0.6)%

$ 476,029



$ 472,650



0.7%

Percentage of total net sales 85 %

84 %





84 %

86 %





Concrete Construction 46,360



47,859



(3.1)%

87,936



80,015



9.9%

Percentage of total net sales 15 %

16 %





16 %

14 %





Other 77



45



N/M

132



121



N/M



$ 304,853



$ 308,007



(1.0)%

$ 564,097



$ 552,786



2.0% Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment























North America $ 116,906



$ 123,639



(5.4)%

$ 215,303



$ 220,377



(2.3)%

North America gross margin 45.1 %

47.6 %





44.8 %

47.3 %





Europe 16,142



17,480



(7.7)%

27,697



29,048



(4.7)%

Europe gross margin 37.0 %

38.2 %





34.9 %

35.4 %





Asia/Pacific 1,154



343



N/M

1,473



530



N/M

Administrative and all other (23)



(897)



—%

(40)



(1,768)



—%



$ 134,179



$ 140,565



(4.5)%

$ 244,433



$ 248,187



(1.5)% Income (Loss) from Operations***























North America $ 50,100



$ 59,991



(16.5)%

$ 82,864



$ 96,444



(14.1)%

North America operating margin 19.3 %

23.1 %





17.2 %

20.7 %





Europe 4,275



3,688



28.1%

4,341



2,099



106.8%

Europe operating margin 10.8 %

8.1 %





5.5 %

2.6 %





Asia/Pacific 248



(673)



N/M

(294)



(1,663)



N/M

Administrative and all other (1,420)



(1,572)



N/M

(3,235)



(2,763)



N/M



$ 53,653



$ 61,434



(12.7)%

$ 83,676



$ 94,117



(11.1)%









* Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses, if any.







** The Company manages its business by geographic segment but is presenting sales by product group as additional information.







*** Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, income from inter-segment sales, previously included in income from operations for segment reporting, is now presented below income from operations. Income from inter-segment sales eliminates in consolidation but was an expense in the North America and Europe segment and income in the Asia/Pacific segment.







N/M Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

