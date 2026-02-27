NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINBON and Swobbee are advancing the deployment of a citywide battery swapping network in New York City with the aim of reducing fire risks associated with e-bike charging while supporting cleaner and more reliable last-mile mobility. Leveraging SINBON's advanced connectivity technology alongside Swobbee's operational leadership and local deployment capabilities, the partnership is establishing a safe and scalable infrastructure model for urban micromobility.

SINBON and Swobbee to Collaborate Expanding Battery Swapping Infrastructure Across New York City

New York City has seen a rise in e-bike battery fires and related incidents in recent years, with a reported $518.6 million in damage and loss from 2019 to 2023, which has prompted increased attention from city agencies and first responders. As the regulations that govern battery storage and charging evolve, infrastructure solutions that centralize and standardize charging environments are becoming increasingly important.

Swobbee, a provider of battery swapping and charging infrastructure for electric micromobility, is expanding its network following the successful completion of a city-supported pilot project. Since launching operations in March 2025, the company has installed multiple battery swapping stations in Manhattan and Jersey City, offering delivery riders UL-certified batteries and 24/7 access to fully charged power without the fire risks linked to home charging. After the pilot demonstrated a safer, fire-compliant alternative to traditional e-bike charging, Swobbee received approval to scale across all five boroughs, with more than dozens of additional stations planned by the end of the year.

SINBON's advanced interconnect technology is supporting the expansion, enabling safe, efficient battery integration across the swapping network. Reliable power connectivity and traceable systems are essential to maintaining safety and operational stability. Alex Shiung, Associate Corporate Business Development Director with SINBON, commented: "SINBON is committed to advancing electrification infrastructure that is both safe and scalable. Through our collaboration with Swobbee, we are contributing technical expertise that supports New York City's public safety goals while enabling cleaner micromobility solutions."

Swobbee oversees deployment and operations across the network, centralizing battery charging in controlled environments to reduce fire risks. Swobbee's model enables riders to instantly exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones which eliminates charging downtime and reduces reliance on informal charging setups. Since onboarding customers in March 2025, users have completed approximately 150,000 battery swaps across New York City and Jersey City which reflects strong adoption among delivery riders. The system provides UL-certified batteries, 24/7 station access, and round-the-clock customer support, including in-person assistance in Manhattan, helping riders maintain consistent earning potential.

Thomas Duscha, CEO of Swobbee, shared: "New York City was actively looking for safer, UL-certified battery solutions and invited us to participate in the pilot project in 2024. The pilot demonstrated that battery swapping can significantly improve safety while making daily work easier for delivery riders. After its success, we received the green light to expand across all five boroughs."

Together, SINBON and Swobbee aim to provide a scalable, fire-safe infrastructure model that aligns with public safety priorities while supporting the city's growing micromobility ecosystem.

About Swobbee

Swobbee is a Berlin-based climate technology company, founded in 2020 with the idea that battery charging needs to be safer and more efficient in terms of operation and resource consumption. The company was born out of the need to solve the problem of a lack of charging infrastructure for battery-powered light electric vehicles such as electric bicycles, mopeds, scooters and cargo bikes. Its unique modular battery swapping hardware combined with in-house battery management software allows for flexible use cases and leaves room for customization while maintaining scalability.

About SINBON

Established in 1989, SINBON empowers industries through intelligent connectivity and sustainable innovation, enabling cleaner mobility, ethical automation, and renewable energy with care for the planet. Guided by its ESG commitment, SINBON advances carbon management and responsible manufacturing while delivering reliable, high-quality solutions worldwide, with operations across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

For more information: https://www.sinbon.com/

https://swobbee.com/

