SINBON Electronics Becomes the First in Greater China to Receive NACS Certification

TAIPEI, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SINBON Electronics, a provider of integrated solutions for electronic component design and manufacturing, recently obtained UL certification for its NACS (The North American Charging Standard) AC/DC charging cable. SINBON is the first electronic design service provider in Greater China to obtain this certification, and the first batch of charging cable orders has been shipped this week.

The North American Charging Standard (NACS), originally a charging technology specification exclusive to Tesla, has been adopted by prominent automotive brands such as Ford, General Motors, BMW, Honda, and Toyota to accelerate the global transition to sustainable energy. As a result, this standard has become one of the leading charging standards in the North American region. The momentum of this trend has brought Tesla's charging standard closer to replacing its competitor, the Combined Charging System (CCS), as an industry standard. In response to Tesla's alliance and the industry's demand for NACS standards, SINBON Electronics has actively invested in research and development.

To enhance charging efficiency, SINBON's NACS charging cable adopts a high-voltage, high-current design, enabling rapid charging of electric vehicles in a short period of time. Unlike typical high-voltage charging cables, which often have thick and heavy cable bundles to overcome overheating issues, SINBON's NACS charging cable is not only slim and highly flexible, but also achieved IP67 certification, includes a built-in temperature sensor to maintain a low temperature advantage, supports overheating protection, and prioritizes user safety. Additionally, SINBON's NACS charging cable boasts strong compatibility, supporting various brands and models of electric vehicles, simplifying the charging process, and optimizing the user charging experience. It has passed rigorous testing for use in different environments and climate conditions, demonstrating strong adaptability and a wide range of applications. In terms of design, it is compact, modern, and incorporates Tesla's unique ' One-Press Unlock ' feature, making it compatible with electric vehicles adopting the NACS communication protocol in the future.

As the global electric vehicle market expands and technology advances, the demand for NACS is steadily increasing. In the future, with the proliferation of electric vehicles and the improvement of charging infrastructure, the applications and usage of NACS will further expand. SINBON will actively position itself in the electric vehicle industry, continuously providing reliable, safe, and high-quality solutions for electric charging stations and electric vehicles worldwide.

