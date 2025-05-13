SINEXCEL Sirius 135K for C&I Debuts at Intersolar Europe 2025 - One PCS, Global Reach, Lifetime Value

MUNICH, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) launched its 1000Vdc C&I storage solution, Sirius 135K, at Intersolar. Addressing two key challenges—including poor adaptability and low returns—Sirius 135K embodies a Global-Ready, Scenario-Ready, and Lifecycle-Ready design philosophy.

Sirius 135K: Unleashing Energy Value Across the Lifecyle

C&I storage commonly faces two major challenges: poor adaptability—like grid connection difficulties, complex loads, and harsh environments—and low return on investment, with high upfront costs and fluctuating efficiency severely impacting project profitability.

The Sirius 135K offers a Global-Ready, Scenario-Ready, and Lifecycle-Ready solution designed to overcome these challenges and unlock long-term value for customers.

Global-Ready: One System, Global Markets

Sirius 135K supports grid voltages from 208V, 400V to 480V 3P4W AC and meets global certification requirements including UL, IEC, EN, JET, and VDE, enabling faster rollouts and reducing R&D and integration costs by up to 25%.

A single model can serve multiple regions, including North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Scenario-Ready: Built for Harsh Loads and Extreme Environments

Sirius accommodates full DC voltage range with >98% PCS efficiency - a 1% improvement over traditional PCS solutions, and its true 3P4W topology enables precise active/reactive control and 100% unbalanced load support—ideal for high-load industrial parks.

For weak grids, Sirius uses virtual impedance and synchronization algorithms to ensure reliable grid connection even with 25% harmonics. In lab-proven tests, over 100 PCS units can operate off-grid in parallel via SINEXCEL's proprietary communication protocol, enabling real microgrids.

In off-grid islands, with proven performance working with various generators, Sirius supports a "Diesel + BESS hybrid mode" to achieve fuel savings, cost reduction, and emission cuts.

It also ensures stable power for large events via seamless grid-forming and fast transfer to tackle sudden power surges.

Built to withstand 50°C ambient temperatures non-debating (11% above industry standard) and 65dB noise level, Sirius features IP65 and C5 protection—ideal for ports, islands, and high-salinity environments with minimal maintenance needs.

Lifecycle-Ready: Lower TCO, Higher Value

Sirius leverages SiC power devices, optimized magnetic design, and a transformerless architecture to double energy density and save costs. Integrated Schneider switchgear enhances switch breaking capability by over 10×, improving system safety and efficiency.

Beyond C&I

SINEXCEL also showcased utility solutions from 450kW PCS to 10MW Integrated MV Container and two application breakthroughs: AIDC (AI Data Center) and low-altitude logistics station—demonstrating its full-stack capabilities for an electrified future.

Contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685976/SINEXCEL_Sirius_135K_C_I_Debuts_Intersolar_Europe_2025.jpg