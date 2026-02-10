SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) announced that its commercial & industrial (C&I) PCS (power conversion system), the Sirius 135K, has achieved UL 1741 and IEEE 1547 certification, meeting stringent North American standards for safety, grid interconnection, and performance. This milestone clears a key pathway for broader deployment across the region.

SINEXCEL Sirius 135K PCS earns UL 1741 & IEEE 1547 Dual Certification, Advancing North American Market Entry

The Sirius 135K already holds major international approvals, including EN 62477, EN 50549, EN 61000 (Europe), AS 4777.2 (Australia), and PEA & MEA (Thailand), reinforcing SINEXCEL's ability to deliver globally compliant, high-performance energy storage solutions that support the worldwide energy transition.

Dual Certification Demonstrates Proven Performance

UL 1741 and IEEE 1547 represent rigorous benchmarks covering electrical safety, mechanical integrity, grid-support functions, and system reliability. The Sirius 135K demonstrated strong grid compatibility, load adaptability, and environmental resilience, confirming its readiness for demanding North American applications.

Three Core Advantages for C&I Storage — Unleashing Value Across the Lifecycle

Engineered to address complex interconnection requirements, harsh environments, and return-on-investment pressures, the Sirius 135K focuses on global compatibility, scenario adaptability, and lifecycle value.

Global-ready: Supports major regional voltage standards and certifications, enabling fast, streamlined deployment worldwide.

Scenario-ready: Energy-intensive industrial parks: Delivers >98% full-load efficiency and 100% unbalanced load handling. Harmonic adaptability of up to 25% ensures stable power quality across complex industrial grids. Microgrids/ Off-grid islands: Featuring proprietary communication and Virtual Synchronous Generator (VSG) control, it supports seamless parallel islanding for 100+ units and enables high-performance "super-hybrid" modes for diesel-battery integration. Large-scale events: Grid-forming capability and fast transfer response ensure stable power supply during sudden load changes and peak demand. Extreme environments: With IP66 protection and C5 corrosion resistance, the unit maintains continuous operation without derating at 55°C , mastering high-temperature, high-altitude, and high-humidity climates.

Lifecycle-ready:Through advanced technology design and operational optimization, the system delivers 100% higher energy density, a 50% smaller footprint, and 10× switching capacity, lowering total cost of ownership (TCO) while maximizing long-term returns.

Global Reach, Local Support

SINEXCEL's modular storage solutions are certified in over 40 countries and deployed across 60+ markets. With 17GW of installed capacity worldwide, the company supports its partners through 10 global service centers across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, backed by a 30-minute rapid response and seven-day parts delivery commitment.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. With 17 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders to empower energy freedom.

