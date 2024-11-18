SINGAPORE-INTERNATIONAL DISASTER & EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT EXPO (SIDEX) 2025

News provided by

COSEM Safety & Security Services

Nov 18, 2024, 22:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia-Pacific region, the world's most disaster-prone area, faces growing threats from climate change. Natural disasters are becoming more frequent and severe, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced global preparedness. In response, the inaugural Singapore-International Disaster & Emergency Management Expo (SIDEX) 2025, organised by COSEM (the co-operative of the Singapore Civil Defence Force) and supported by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, is a timely initiative that brings together experts to exchange professional knowledge in this field.

Scheduled from 19th to 21st November 2025 at the Singapore Expo, SIDEX 2025 will run alongside the 8th Singapore-Global Firefighters and Paramedics Challenge, organised by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, which consistently attracts fire chiefs, disaster management leaders and emergency response professionals worldwide. SIDEX 2025 will build on these established networks to deliver a carefully curated three-day conference and exhibition, combining knowledge sharing, collaboration and innovation.

The conference, aptly themed "Ready Today, Resilient Tomorrow", will focus on three sub-themes: (1) Civil Protection & Safety, (2) Emergency Preparedness & Response, and (3) Disaster Management & Humanitarian Response. Attendees can expect a compelling lineup of international keynote speakers and expert panels, featuring leaders from various global organisations. These thought leaders will present actionable strategies to enhance disaster management and emergency preparedness, offering both insights and inspiration.

The exhibition will showcase the latest technologies and services in disaster management and emergency response. Exhibitors can expect opportunities to engage directly with top decision-makers, making SIDEX 2025 the premier event for showcasing innovative products and services.

With over 300 exhibitors, 600 event delegates and thousands of trade visitors expected, SIDEX 2025 offers unparalleled opportunities for companies to gain visibility, forge strategic partnerships and explore new business prospects. Whether you're looking to showcase your solutions, expand your network, or be part of shaping the future of disaster management, SIDEX 2025 is the place to be.

Don't miss out! Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are still available. For more details, visit sidex.sg and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn for updates. Register now and secure your spot at SIDEX 2025!

SOURCE COSEM Safety & Security Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

SINGAPORE-INTERNATIONAL DISASTER & EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT EXPO (SIDEX) 2025

SINGAPORE-INTERNATIONAL DISASTER & EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT EXPO (SIDEX) 2025

La région Asie-Pacifique, la plus exposée aux catastrophes dans le monde, est confrontée aux menaces croissantes du changement climatique. Les...
SINGAPUR-INTERNATIONALE AUSSTELLUNG FÜR KATASTROPHEN- UND NOTFALLMANAGEMENT (SIDEX) 2025

SINGAPUR-INTERNATIONALE AUSSTELLUNG FÜR KATASTROPHEN- UND NOTFALLMANAGEMENT (SIDEX) 2025

Die asiatisch-pazifische Region, die weltweit am stärksten von Katastrophen bedroht ist, sieht sich wachsenden Bedrohungen durch den Klimawandel...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Natural Disasters

Natural Disasters

Natural Disasters

Natural Disasters

Environmental Issues

Environmental Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics