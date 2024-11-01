Singapore Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo visits BrainCo for research and study

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 12th, Josephine Teo, Singapore Minister for Digital Development and Information, and Second Minister for Home Affairs visited BrainCo for a study session, exploring the company's latest advancements in non-invasive brain-computer interface and artificial intelligence technologies.

The delegation began with a tour of the BrainCo product display. Under the introduction of BrainCo's founder and CEO, Han Bicheng, Josephine Teo gained a deeper understanding of the company's latest developments in non-invasive brain-computer interface technology. The company's product experience officer showcased various applications of the BrainCo Intelligent Dexterous Bionic Hand, such as calligraphy and playing the piano, along with the BrainCo M3 Intelligent Bionic Leg.

Following the tour, the two sides held a discussion session. Han Bicheng introduced BrainCo's technological progress, research direction, and goals in the field of brain-computer interfaces. He expressed a desire to strengthen communication and broaden areas of cooperation with relevant companies in Singapore, aiming for mutual benefits and shared success.

During her visit to China, Josephine Teo also toured academic institutions and technology companies in Shanghai, Suzhou, and Hangzhou. Following her visit, she shared on her social media:

"Singapore and China are long-standing partners, enjoying deep and multifaceted relations. Our bonds continue to flourish through the years, from high-level government exchanges to robust business ties and strong friendships between our people.

During my working trip to China last week, I visited academics and tech companies across Shanghai, Suzhou, and Hangzhou. I was also happy to connect with fellow Singaporeans working in the tech scene there, and glad to see them doing well.

These interactions reaffirmed my conviction that Tech must be for the Public Good–to enhance our quality of life and unlock new opportunities for our people and businesses."

As Josephine Teo mentioned, technology must serve the public good. BrainCo adheres to the mission of "Unlocking more possibilities in life", committed to applying laboratory technologies to real-world settings to create tangible impacts. BrainCo has completed approximately $300 million in financing and invested in research and development. The company aims to connect its brain-computer interface products with international markets and looks forward to exploring more business opportunities with partners worldwide, jointly promoting industry innovation and market growth.

SOURCE BrainCo