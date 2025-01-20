Single Use Assemblies Market to Hit USD 4.89 Billion by 2029 with 13.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global single-use assemblies market, valued at US$ 2.52 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 13.2%, reaching US$ 2.63 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$ 4.89 billion by 2029. The single-use assemblies market is experiencing significant growth with technological advancements. Players operating in the global single-use assemblies market are increasingly developing and commercializing technologically advanced single-use products that offer streamlined workflows, portability, and rapid implementation. This increased focus has led major market players to develop affordable, innovative, integrated, and ready-to-implement single-use assemblies during the last decade. One of the key advancements is the development of more robust and efficient materials for disposable components such as bags, filters, and connectors. These materials are increasingly designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements while maintaining high performance, ensuring higher product quality and consistency.

The market for single-use assemblies has experienced significant growth also due to increasing investments in biopharmaceutical R&D, and growing demand for outsourcing services. The growing demand for biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and others, is a major factor contributing to the growth in R&D investments. To ensure the efficacy, safety, and stability of these biologics, advanced products like single-use assemblies are needed. Owing to this, biopharmaceutical companies are concentrating more of their research budget on developing new single-use techniques.

Based on product, the single-use assemblies market is segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, tubing assemblies, mixing assemblies, sampling assemblies, sensor assemblies, and other single-use assembly products. Bag assemblies held the most market share for single-use assemblies in 2023. Disposable bags come with the advantages of strength, flexibility, weldability, external gas barrier, and biocompatibility. The components integrated into these assemblies allow for the controlled transfer of fluids, ensuring the integrity and sterility of the entire process. Single-use bag assemblies offer flexibility, cost-efficiency, and reduced cross-contamination risk, making them a popular choice in modern bioprocessing.

Based on solutions, the global single-use assemblies market has been classified into two segments: standard solutions and customized solutions. In 2023, the standard solutions segment accounted for the larger share of the single-use assemblies market. Standard solutions are utilized extensively within the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry because they have many benefits. Standard solutions provide efficient manufacturing, lower capital costs, greater flexibility with the use of pre-qualified components, shorter implementation time, and more flexibility with production planning.

By modality, the market for single-use assemblies has been segmented into cell and gene therapies, therapeutic proteins and peptides, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). In 2023, the market for single-use assemblies was dominated by the monoclonal antibodies segment. This large share is supported by the growing need for single-use assemblies in mAb production due to low labor costs, low capital expenditures, and a decrease in labor-intensive validation and changeover processes.

By end-user, the single-use assemblies products market is divided into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), as well as academic and research institutes. In 2023, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies became the largest segment. The increased adoption of biologics has resulted in the increased focus of biopharmaceutical companies on developing affordable biologics at lower costs. Since single-use assemblies have wide applications in each stage of the biologics production cycle, their adoption is expected to grow in the biologics and biosimilar markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), and Avantor, Inc. (US) are among the top companies in the global single-use assemblies industry. In order to hold onto their positions in the global single-use assemblies market, players have employed a range of strategies, such as collaborations, agreements, product launches, and geographic expansions.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the market leader for single-use assemblies products that comprises assemblies and related accessories. The company invests in R&D continually and focuses on innovation. As the company has a robust geographic presence and is focused on expansion in developed as well as developing regions, the company is expected to increase its share in the single-use assemblies market during the forecast period. The Life Sciences Solutions segment of the company reported a decline in revenue growth during the first nine months of 2024 due to the further decline in revenues associated with COVID-19.

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Sartorius AG offers a wide portfolio of single-use assemblies to end users including biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies, CMOs, and CROs. Its strong focus on broad-based customer-centric and technology-enabled solutions, significant investments in R&D, and comprehensive product line consisting of high-quality products are contributing to the growing share in the single-use assemblies market. Sartorius has actively pursued strategic expansions with the high demand for its product lines. For example, in the last few years, the company expanded its geographic footprint in China, United Kingdom, South Korea, United States, Puerto Rico, and France through new and expansion manufacturing sites and customer contact that support substantial global demand for single-use bioprocessing products. During the first nine months of 2024, the company reported stable revenue from its Bioprocess Solutions Division due to the recovery of the consumables segment and the growth of the new therapies business.

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Merck is one of the leaders in single-use assemblies in the market because of its wide portfolio of high-quality solutions, strong manufacturing capabilities, and global supply chain infrastructure. Merck KGaA's strategic investments in capacities, increased R&D for advanced single-use technologies, and its strong customer-centric approach make it a preferred supplier in the biopharma industry. In the Process Solutions business unit, revenue declined by 9.7% organically in the first nine months of 2024 from the prior year period; this was due to pandemic-related sales in the current year period and continued destocking by key customers.

