Single-Use Plastic Bans & Restrictions - Freedonia Group White Paper

CLEVELAND, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedonia's new white paper, Single-Use Plastic Bans & Restrictions, explores the global ramifications of single-use plastic bans sweeping the globe.

Here is an excerpt from the Introduction of the complimentary paper:

It began as it often does these days—with a viral video.

In August 2015, marine biologists from Texas A&M University posted footage to YouTube of a male olive ridley sea turtle they found off the coast of Costa Rica with a plastic straw lodged deep in its nostril. The team of researchers carefully removed the straw, which threatened to puncture the creature's brain, and used the video as a tool to illustrate the dangers plastic poses to Earth's oceans, forests, and wildlife.

Three years and 35 million views later, an international movement to ban or restrict not just plastic straws, but all plastic single-use products, is gaining momentum.

Single-Use Plastic Bans & Restrictions is available for free download here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/Content/Single-Use-Plastic-Bans-Restrictions-White-Paper

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning.

Press Contact:



Corinne Gangloff



+1 440.684.9600



cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

SOURCE The Freedonia Group