Singlewire Software Announces 2025 Partner of the Year Award Winners

The awards honor partner achievements in delivering solutions that enhance safety and communication

MADISON, Wis., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singlewire Software, a leader in solutions that help keep people safe and informed, announces the winners of its 2025 Partner of the Year Awards. The program recognizes exceptional contributions and collaboration from Singlewire partners who are helping organizations implement solutions that enable streamlined daily operations and the ability to alert instantly, reach everyone, and respond faster during critical situations.

Singlewire Software announces its 2025 Partner of the Year Award winners, recognizing exceptional contributors and collaborators.

"Our Partner of the Year program highlights our shared mission of providing organizations with safety and communication solutions that have a real-world impact," said Terry Swanson, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "Our partners are a key component of our success, and we are excited to recognize their achievements."

This is the first year Singlewire has held its Partner of the Year Award program, and has recognized five distinguished partners for their accomplishments. This year's winners include:

CDW, recognized as the Top Partner of the Year

Comsource, recognized as the Acquisition Partner of the Year

Netsync, recognized as Growth Partner of the Year

People Driven Technology, recognized as Visitor Aware Partner of the Year

Presidio, recognized as the Enterprise Partner of the Year

"Across the country and around the world, organizations are prioritizing safety and communication technology to share information at a moment's notice and keep their people out of harm's way," said Jim Grass, vice president of sales and channel for Singlewire Software. "Our partners' success is a testament to the demand for our InformaCast and Visitor Aware products, and our joint commitment to delivering these solutions is helping organizations better protect their people."

InformaCast is a critical communication and incident management platform that also powers the InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge. Visitor Aware and supporting solutions offer tools from visitor management, digital hall passes, safety drills, school dismissal, and school bus management.

To learn more about these award winners and other Singlewire Software partners, visit https://www.singlewire.com/partner-program.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is a trusted partner in safety and communication, dedicated to shaping a future where every organization can protect its people with confidence. The company delivers innovative solutions like InformaCast critical communication and incident management software, the InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge, and Visitor Aware visitor and safety management software. By enabling instant alerts, comprehensive reach, and rapid response, Singlewire Software empowers K-12, healthcare, manufacturing, higher education, and enterprise organizations to proactively manage critical events and foster secure environments. To learn more, visit www.singlewire.com.

Contact

Chris Swietlik, Director of Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 608-661-1126

SOURCE Singlewire Software