Singlewire Software Launches the InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge to Offer School Staff Personalized Protection

"During a school crisis, every second matters," said Terry Swanson, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "The InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge offers an immediate way for school staff to request help the moment issues arise, helping send instant alerts that reach the right people, so they can respond faster."

The InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge comes with two button press options. Three presses signal that a staff member is requesting assistance for situations like fights in a classroom, medical issues, or damage to the building. Six button presses or more signals that a large-scale emergency is taking place, like an active shooter or that the school should go into lockdown. When activated, the badge receives a signal from nearby beacons, which help pinpoint the staff member's location with floor- and room-level accuracy. That information is then sent to the school's InformaCast software, which can deliver intrusive audio, text, and visual alerts throughout a building or to specific response teams. School leaders can view the activated badge on a map and even see if a person moves to another location to get away from potential danger.

"The more visibility school leaders can have into what's happening and who needs help, the faster and more effectively they can respond," said David Tucker, senior vice president of product management at Singlewire Software. "With two button press options, schools will be able to get value out of this device every day, and be ready should serious emergencies occur."

The six button press option can also deliver alerts directly to local dispatchers, helping fulfill the requirements of Alyssa's Law to ensure assistance arrives quickly when it is needed most. The InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge extends the power of InformaCast software to a physical alerting device, enhancing protection for teachers and students, as well as overall school safety. To learn more about the InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge, visit www.singlewire.com/informacast-alert.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is a trusted partner in safety and communication, dedicated to shaping a future where every organization can protect its people with confidence. The company delivers innovative solutions like InformaCast critical communication and incident management software, the InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge, and Visitor Aware visitor and safety management software. By enabling instant alerts, comprehensive reach, and rapid response, Singlewire Software empowers K-12, healthcare, manufacturing, higher education and enterprise organizations to proactively manage critical events and foster secure environments. To learn more, visit www.singlewire.com .

