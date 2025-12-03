Singlewire Software Partners with Make Our Schools Safe to Help Schools Achieve Alyssa's Law Compliance

"Make Our Schools Safe has been a powerful voice in advancing meaningful school safety practices, and we're proud to support that mission," said Terry Swanson, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "Combining their advocacy with our InformaCast software and hardware solutions allows us to help districts respond faster and protect their communities more effectively."

Alyssa's Law has been passed in 10 states and is proposed in 17 others, as well as at the federal level. The legislation requires schools to install silent panic alarms that are directly linked to law enforcement. Singlewire Software offers the InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge and its InformaCast software to help schools and districts comply with Alyssa's Law. The badge offers personalized protection for school staff with the ability to silently request assistance and alert others, including local dispatchers, about critical issues. It provides the name of the staff member who activated their badge and shows their location within a school on a map to help direct assistance quickly.

"The faster that schools can get help on the scene, the more lives they can potentially save," said Lori Alhadeff, co-founder and CEO of Make Our Schools Safe. "Panic buttons, like the InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge, are essential for connecting teachers directly with law enforcement, accelerating the time it takes to get help to a school."

To learn more about Make Our Schools Safe, visit https://makeourschoolssafe.org/ , and to learn more about how the InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge can address Alyssa's Law requirements, visit www.singlewire.com/informacast-alert .

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is a trusted partner in safety and communication, dedicated to shaping a future where every organization can protect its people with confidence. The company delivers innovative solutions like InformaCast critical communication and incident management software, the InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge, and Visitor Aware visitor and safety management software. By enabling instant alerts, comprehensive reach, and rapid response, Singlewire Software empowers K-12, healthcare, manufacturing, higher education, and enterprise organizations to proactively manage critical events and foster secure environments. To learn more, visit www.singlewire.com .

About Make Our Schools Safe

Make Our Schools Safe (MOSS) is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower students and staff by helping create and maintain a culture of safety and vigilance in a secure school environment. Founded in memory of Alyssa Alhadeff, who was tragically killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, MOSS works to prevent school-based violence by empowering students, supporting school leaders, and championing the implementation of life-saving measures such as Alyssa's Law. To learn more, visit makeourschoolssafe.org .

