Singlewire Software Honored in Campus Security Today's 2026 Secure Campus Awards for Personal Safety Device

InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge recognized for excellence in campus safety innovation

MADISON, Wis., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singlewire Software, the leader in solutions that help keep people safe and informed, is proud to announce that its InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge has been named a winner in the 2026 Secure Campus Awards, presented by Campus Security Today in the Security & Personal Safety Devices category.

Singlewire Software wins a 2026 Campus Security Today Secure Campus Award for the InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge in the Security & Personal Safety Device category

The Secure Campus Awards recognize technologies that advance safety and security in K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and other campus environments. The program highlights solutions that demonstrate meaningful impact in improving emergency preparedness, strengthening response workflows, and supporting safer day-to-day operations. Entries are evaluated on innovation, usability, and effectiveness in real-world deployments.

"This recognition reflects the growing need for campus safety tools that are immediate, intuitive, and dependable when every second counts," said Terry Swanson, President and CEO of Singlewire Software. "Schools are looking for ways to ensure staff can request help without delay and that responders receive clear, actionable information. The InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge was designed to meet that need, and we're honored to see it recognized by Campus Security Today."

With Alyssa's Law proliferating nationwide, school districts face mounting regulatory pressure and parent demand to equip every staff member with a silent panic alert that contacts 911 directly. The InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge meets that mandate while also addressing the everyday operational disruptions schools face each week.

The full list of 2026 winners is available here.

Empowering Staff with Flexible, Real-Time Incident Response

The InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge, part of the Singlewire InformaCast critical communication and incident management platform, was recognized for helping school staff quickly and discreetly request assistance while initiating coordinated emergency response actions across campus.

The badge is lightweight, easily worn on a lanyard or belt, and visually unobtrusive — discreet enough for daily wear without drawing attention from students or visitors, but always immediately at hand. The single-button form factor is operable without looking at the device, and the tactile, count-based activation is designed to prevent accidental activations while remaining simple under stress. The supporting infrastructure is engineered for minimal-footprint deployment in existing school buildings.

The solution is designed to support both everyday incidents such as medical events or classroom disruptions, as well as higher-risk emergencies requiring immediate escalation. Its two-tier alert system allows staff to signal either a request for assistance or a full emergency response through simple button presses. When activated, the badge connects directly to InformaCast, sending real-time alerts across IP phones, overhead speakers, digital signage, desktop notifications, and mobile devices to provide faster, more informed response decisions.

InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge Features

Two-tier alerting: three button presses signal a daily assistance request; six presses initiate a major-emergency response, locking down buildings and routing information to the right responders.

Silent alerting that supports Alyssa's Law compliance by notifying first responders directly.

Room- and floor-level location precision using BLE beacons and LoRaWAN gateways.

Real-time incident management with a live map showing staff location, movement, and adjacent badge activations — plus live camera feed access from the same interface.

Admin dashboard for monitoring device health, battery life, badge history, and infrastructure status in real time.

Direct connection to InformaCast software for attention-grabbing text, audio, and visual alerting to all connected devices on a campus.

Built for Intuitive Use Under Pressure

To ensure reliability in high-stress moments, the badge is designed for immediate, tactile activation without needing to find and open apps, or be in a specific location to activate. Staff can discreetly activate alerts using physical button presses, with clear visual indicators confirming the transmission.

As part of Singlewire Software's broader InformaCast ecosystem, the badge extends a communication platform trusted across education, healthcare, government, and enterprise environments. By combining frictionless wearable activation with centralized incident management and location context, the system reduces operational complexity for administrators while improving speed, clarity, and coordination across entire districts.

"The quality and innovation showcased in this year's Secure Campus Awards entries continue to demonstrate the industry's commitment to creating safer campus environments," said Ralph C. Jensen, Editor-in-Chief of Campus Security Today. "These winners represent some of the most impactful brands and products in the industry. Congratulations to all of the award recipients."

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is a trusted partner in safety and communication, dedicated to shaping a future where every organization can protect its people with confidence. The company delivers innovative solutions like InformaCast critical communication and incident management software, the InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge, and Visitor Aware visitor and safety management software. By enabling instant alerts, comprehensive reach, and rapid response, Singlewire Software empowers K-12, healthcare, manufacturing, higher education, and enterprise organizations to proactively manage critical events and foster secure environments. To learn more, visit www.singlewire.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Singlewire Software