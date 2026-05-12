Singlewire Software Releases Report Highlighting Top Security Gaps in K-12 Schools

New report finds schools cite staffing shortages as top security challenge, while 38% of teachers lack access to emergency panic buttons

MADISON, Wis., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singlewire Software, a leader in solutions that help keep people safe and informed, today released the findings of its new report, "2026 State of Safety & Operational Readiness in K-12 Schools." Following up on its inaugural 2025 School Entrance study, this year's research captured responses from over 500 school staff members across the United States, revealing a critical disconnect between school safety priorities and the daily reality of campus security.

Learn about the gaps K-12 schools are experiencing in safety and operational readiness.

"Prioritizing school safety means recognizing that security vulnerabilities aren't limited to the front door—they are rooted in operational gaps across the entire campus," said Terry Swanson, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "With staff shortages rising and critical disparities emerging, reactive measures are no longer sufficient. Schools have the opportunity to empower every staff member, streamline daily accountability processes, and ensure that real-time help is accessible wherever and whenever an emergency arises."

The report highlights several key insights, including:

Staffing challenges are impacting safety protocols: Lack of human resources has become a primary security vulnerability for schools. "Lack of staff" was cited as the top security challenge for schools, jumping from 30% in 2025 to 46% in 2026. As schools struggle to find personnel to monitor hallways and entrances, the report suggests that automation and integrated technology must bridge the gap to maintain existing safety protocols.

Panic buttons aren't always accessible to school teachers: A massive equipment gap exists between school safety goals and the tools provided to frontline educators. The report reveals that 38% of teachers have no panic button at all, and only 10% have access to a wearable solution. This lack of mobile technology leaves teachers either tethered to a desk during a crisis or without any way to call for help. This disparity is reflected in a sharp perception gap: while 79% of security staff believe school entrances are secure, only 55% of teachers— who experience these vulnerabilities firsthand— agree.

Vulnerabilities extend beyond the classroom: While school safety often centers on the classroom, over 50% of respondents identify parking lots and outdoor areas as their most vulnerable zones. Fixed panic buttons are restricted by their location, but wearable technology and mobile apps offer the capacity to extend the security perimeter. By providing a flexible alternative to stationary hardware, these mobile tools are designed to adapt to a staff member's location— bringing help wherever it is needed most.

Entrance security remains a persistent challenge: The report found that 86% of staff say securing the front entrance is a top or high priority, yet only 16% feel their entrance is "completely secure." These figures remain virtually unchanged from 2025, underscoring the ongoing logistical and budgetary challenges schools face when transitioning from identifying security needs to implementing comprehensive, long-term solutions.

Analog hall passes are creating a student visibility gap: The report found that nearly 75% of schools are still using analog methods to excuse students from class, creating a visibility gap for student accountability.

Outdated dismissal systems yield ongoing security risks: The report found that 63% of respondents said that they experience dismissal-related issues that require staff intervention at least on a monthly basis as a result of antiquated or ineffective dismissal methods, exposing a security gap many schools rarely even consider.

To view the full findings, download the report at singlewire.com/ebooks/safety-and-operational-readiness-report-k12.

To learn more about Singlewire and its solutions, visit singlewire.com.

Methodology

The independent research firm Researchscape conducted this survey in January and February 2026. Respondents included 511 staff members at K-12 schools in the United States, including administrators, teachers, IT, and security personnel.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is a trusted partner in safety and communication, dedicated to shaping a future where every organization can protect its people with confidence. The company delivers innovative solutions like InformaCast critical communication and incident management software, the InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge, and Visitor Aware visitor and safety management software. By enabling instant alerts, comprehensive reach, and rapid response, Singlewire Software empowers K-12, healthcare, manufacturing, higher education, and enterprise organizations to proactively manage critical events and foster secure environments. To learn more, visit www.singlewire.com.

Contact

Chris Swietlik, Director of Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 608-661-1126

SOURCE Singlewire Software