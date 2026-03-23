Singlewire Software to Showcase InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge at ISC West 2026

Answering the Call for Alyssa's Law Compliance

Named in honor of Alyssa Alhadeff, a victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Alyssa's Law is rapidly becoming the standard for school safety across the country. The InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge is purpose-built to meet these rigorous requirements.

When a staff member triggers the "emergency" alert (six or more presses), the system can deliver instant notifications directly to local first responders and dispatchers. This ensures fast and seamless communication to ensure that assistance arrives quickly when it is needed most.

Support for Every Scenario

In addition to emergency alerting, the badge also supports teachers with issues that occur daily in their classrooms and around the school (three presses). This flexibility offers teachers and staff the assurance they need that help will arrive without disrupting the entire school.

Features of the device include:

Location tracking: Provides floor- and room-level accuracy through nearby beacons when the badge is activated. This allows administrators to see exactly where an alert was triggered on a digital map— and even track if a staff member moves to a safer location.

Provides floor- and room-level accuracy through nearby beacons when the badge is activated. This allows administrators to see exactly where an alert was triggered on a digital map— and even track if a staff member moves to a safer location. Comprehensive integration: Works seamlessly with existing school communication technology, delivering text, audio, and visual alerts to InformaCast-connected desk phones, mobile apps, digital signage, and speakers, offering added value and cost-saving for districts.

Works seamlessly with existing school communication technology, delivering text, audio, and visual alerts to InformaCast-connected desk phones, mobile apps, digital signage, and speakers, offering added value and cost-saving for districts. A proven foundation: With over two decades of experience developing cutting-edge safety software, Singlewire provides a proven foundation through InformaCast, which serves over 1 million users with 99.99% system uptime.

See Singlewire Software at ISC West

Singlewire Software will exhibit at ISC West 2026, Booth #13132, with live demonstrations and hands-on product previews. For more information about InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge, visit www.singlewire.com/informacast-alert.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is a trusted partner in safety and communication, dedicated to shaping a future where every organization can protect its people with confidence. The company delivers innovative solutions like InformaCast critical communication and incident management software, the InformaCast Wearable Alert Badge, and Visitor Aware visitor and safety management software. By enabling instant alerts, comprehensive reach, and rapid response, Singlewire Software empowers K-12, healthcare, manufacturing, higher education, and enterprise organizations to proactively manage critical events and foster secure environments. To learn more, visit www.singlewire.com.

Contact

FINN Partners

Elise Quintana

[email protected]

(248) 891-7304

SOURCE Singlewire Software