Singular Genomics and Vanderbilt University Medical Center Establish Center of Excellence to Advance High-Throughput Spatial Multimodal Profiling in Gastric Pre-Cancer

Collaboration deploys the High Throughput In Situ Multiomics capabilities of G4X™ to support HTAN's Pre-Gastric Cancer program and enable scalable generation of multimodal 3D atlases.

SAN DIEGO and NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singular Genomics today announced a collaboration with Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) to establish a Center of Excellence leveraging the G4X™ Spatial Sequencer in support of the Human Tumor Atlas Network (HTAN) Pre-Gastric Cancer program.

HTAN is an NCI-supported collaborative effort dedicated to constructing 3D atlases of the cellular, molecular, morphological, and spatial features of cancers and their microenvironments over time, including key transitions such as progression from precancer to malignancy.

Scaling spatial multimodal atlas building via throughput and operational efficiency

A key challenge in building high-quality spatial atlases is generating sufficiently large, standardized datasets across longitudinal and heterogeneous clinical specimens. Through this Center of Excellence, VUMC investigators will deploy G4X to support market-leading throughput, more cost-efficient spatial multimodal profiling, enabling larger cohorts, and more consistent data generation for 3D atlas-building workflows.

G4X is designed to generate integrated in situ readouts at scale, combining 1,000-plex RNA, 18-plex protein, and fH&E at subcellular resolution from each FFPE tissue section at industry-leading throughput.

Supporting the GAME3D Gastric Pre-Cancer Atlas

VUMC is a participating institution in HTAN's Center for Gastric Pre-Cancer Atlas of Multidimensional Evolution in 3D (GAME3D). GAME3D focuses on building a comprehensive multimodal atlas spanning key transitions in gastric disease progression, with emphasis on early lesions and longitudinal sampling.

The GAME3D effort aims to create a dynamic 2D spatial atlas and a 3D spatiotemporal atlas at single-cell resolution, alongside developing computational models of tumor initiation and progression. The G4X platform will serve as a core technology in this effort by enabling integrated, scalable spatial transcriptomic and proteomic profiling within a unified workflow.

"HTAN programs are advancing a new generation of atlases that require both multimodal measurement and the ability to scale across meaningful cohorts," said Josh Stahl, CEO at Singular. "By partnering with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to establish this Center of Excellence, we aim to support cost-effective, standardized, and high-throughput spatial multimodal profiling that helps investigators generate the datasets needed to study early gastric cancer disease evolution."

"As part of the research activities of the VUMC GAME3D HTAN team, we are pleased to collaborate with Singular Genomics to support our research focused on generating 3D spatial multimodal datasets, with findings shared through HTAN with the broader cancer research community." Stated Dr. Tae Hyun Hwang, Endowed Director in AI Research and Professor of Surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Relationship to HTAN and NCI

This collaboration is an institution-level partnership between Singular Genomics and Vanderbilt University Medical Center investigators supporting HTAN-branded research activities at VUMC. No endorsement by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) or the HTAN program as a whole is stated or implied.

About Singular Genomics

Singular is a life science technology company focused on delivering high-throughput spatial pathology solutions to advance precision medicine. The company's recently launched G4X™ Spatial Sequencer enables scalable, multiomic analysis directly in tissue, combining performance, throughput, and cost efficiency to support translational research, AI-driven insights, and clinical developments. Singular is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), based in Nashville, Tennessee, is a comprehensive academic medical center whose core missions include patient care, the education of health care professionals, and scientific discovery, with longstanding strengths in translational research and biomedical informatics. VUMC delivers care through a broad health system and reports more than 3.2 million patient visits annually across its ambulatory locations and hospitals.

About the Human Tumor Atlas Network (HTAN)

The Human Tumor Atlas Network (HTAN) is an NCI-supported collaborative program constructing 3-dimensional atlases of the cellular, molecular, morphological, and spatial features of human cancers and their microenvironments over time. Launched in 2018 as part of the Cancer Moonshot initiative, HTAN brings together research centers and a data coordinating center to help characterize how cancers evolve from precancerous lesions to advanced disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Singular Genomics' products, partnerships, and future business plans. These statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Singular Genomics undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

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SOURCE Singular Genomics