Singular Genomics Launches G4X™ Spatial Research Challenge with Award of Spatial Multiomics Study up to 1,000-Samples

Flagship challenge will award an in situ multiomic study on G4X up to 1,000 samples, opening the door to larger cohort-based spatial research in oncology and translational science

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singular Genomics today announced the launch of the G4X™ Spatial Research Challenge, a new program built around a 1,000-sample spatial multiomics award. Designed to spotlight a new scale of spatial research now possible with G4X, the challenge is especially relevant for oncology and other translational research applications where larger cohorts can unlock stronger biological insight and greater clinical relevance.

Spatial has transformed how researchers study tissue biology, but study design has often been constrained by throughput, workflow complexity, cost, and practical sample scale. The G4X Spatial Research Challenge is intended to expand what researchers can realistically pursue by enabling multimodal spatial studies at cohort scale.

The flagship award will fund up to a 1,000-sample service-based study to be conducted by Singular on G4X. The selected project will include up to 1,000-plex RNA, 16-plex protein, and fH&E in every sample, enabling integrated multimodal analysis at subcellular resolution across a large cohort. Runner-up proposals may also be considered for additional support.

"Spatial biology has delivered extraordinary insight, but too often at a scale that limited its broader translational impact," said Josh Stahl, CEO at Singular. "With the G4X Spatial Research Challenge, we want to enable studies large enough to generate more robust biology, stronger validation, and deeper clinical relevance."

In addition to the flagship award, Singular will also accept applications for a second category focused on 3D reconstruction from serial FFPE sections. This category will support projects for up to eight 40 µm reconstructions or four 80 µm reconstructions, with 16-plex protein, up to 1,000-plex RNA, and fH&E generated on G4X.

The challenge is open to researchers pursuing high-impact studies in oncology and other translational research areas, including biomarker discovery, therapy response, disease heterogeneity, and translational insights.

With the recent launch of G4X, Singular Genomics is expanding access to a high-throughput platform for multimodal in situ analysis from FFPE tissue, designed to make larger-scale spatial studies more practical and accessible.

Additional details on eligibility, submission requirements, review criteria, and program timelines are available at singulargenomics.com/grant-challenge. Proposals must be submitted by May 22nd.

About G4X

Recently launched in the U.S., G4X™ is Singulars' high-throughput spatial platform for multimodal in situ analysis from FFPE tissue. By enabling integrated spatial readouts of RNA, protein, and morphology from the same tissue section in a single run, G4X delivers subcellular resolution and multimodal insight at scale for translational and clinical research applications.

About Singular Genomics

Singular is a life science technology company focused on delivering high-throughput spatial pathology solutions to advance precision medicine. The company's G4X™ Spatial Sequencer enables scalable, multiomic analysis directly in tissue, combining performance, throughput, and cost efficiency to support translational research, AI-driven insights, and clinical developments. Singular is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE Singular Genomics