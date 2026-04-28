Singular Genomics Names John Stark as Chief Executive Officer as Company Builds on Spatial Platform Momentum

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. today announced the appointment of John Stark as Chief Executive Officer. This leadership transition comes as Singular builds on the launch of its market-leading spatial platform and enters its next phase, focused on expanding adoption, deepening strategic partnerships, and increasing the impact of multimodal spatial data across translational research, drug development, and future clinical applications. Josh Stahl will transition to a new role as Independent Director on the Board.

"With Singular's G4X platform now successfully on the market, the company is positioned to realize spatial pathology's potential across translational research and clinical applications," said Allison Ballmer, Chair of the Board. "Josh strengthened Singular and repositioned the company's technology, culminating in the successful launch of the G4X platform. John's leadership experience will now help scale the business and capitalize on the opportunity to drive precision medicine forward."

John brings more than 25 years of experience commercializing innovative technologies while scaling organizations and raising capital. Most recently, John served as Chief Executive Officer of Resolve Biosciences, a spatial biology platform company, where he drove partnerships and routine use across the translational, drug development, and clinical research markets. Prior to Resolve, John served as Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si, a next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing platform company, and Chief Executive Officer of Celsee, a single-cell genomics platform company acquired by Bio-Rad in 2020. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions at Life Technologies, Pacific Biosciences, and Affymetrix.

"Singular has built a competitive spatial platform and a strong foundation in a rapidly evolving market," said John Stark, CEO. "I'm excited to build on that momentum - deepening partnerships, scaling adoption, and unlocking broader value from spatial data across research, drug development, and precision medicine."

"We thank Josh Stahl for building an exceptional foundation for Singular, and welcome John Stark, who brings a long history of commercial leadership to the company," said Andrew ElBardissi, Partner at Deerfield Management. "We remain confident in Singular's technology, market opportunity, and path to leadership in precision medicine and are committed to supporting the company's continued growth."

About Singular Genomics

Singular is a life science technology company focused on delivering high-throughput spatial pathology solutions to advance precision medicine. The company's G4X™ Spatial Sequencer enables scalable, multiomic analysis directly in tissue, combining performance, throughput, and cost efficiency to support translational research, AI-driven insights, and clinical developments. Singular is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Singular Genomics undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Singular Genomics