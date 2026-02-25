Singular Genomics at AGBT 2026: Population-Scale Spatial Takes Center Stage G4X Launch, SPOT-Met Initiative

Conference talk highlights SPOT-Met, perhaps the world's largest in situ multiomic initiative to-date in colorectal cancer; the company also showcases platform validation data, 1,300-gene plex capability, and in situ sequencing of FFPE samples (Direct-Seq™).

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At AGBT 2026, Singular Genomics is bringing population-scale spatial to the forefront, spotlighting a foundation-scale colorectal cancer initiative from Weill Cornell Medicine researchers Chris Mason and Jiwoon Park, alongside major new platform and roadmap announcements tied to the recent commercial launch of G4X.

AGBT 2026 highlights from Singular Genomics

SPOT-Met (Weill Cornell Medicine): SPOT-Met (Spatial Predictors Of Tropism and Metastasis), a 1,000-tumor colorectal cancer program described as the world's largest colorectal cancer multimodal spatial initiative, was featured in an AGBT 2026 conference presentation.

Showcased RNA panel on G4X, increasing platform capability beyond 500 genes, while enabling simultaneous assessment of 18 proteins and fH&E. Direct-Seq roadmap: Preview of Direct-Seq , in situ sequencing from FFPE samples, with Early Access planned for the second half of 2026 .

Preview of , in situ sequencing from samples, with . G4X launch and performance data: Singular launched G4X the week leading up to the show, the first high throughput in situ multiomics platform, with accompanying validation data characterizing excellent platform performance across thousands of FFPE samples.

"The field has validated the promise of spatial. The priority now is translation at scale to enable clinically useful data utilizing premier AI models," said Josh Stahl, CEO at Singular Genomics. "G4X delivers the throughput and repeatable performance needed for large, clinically anchored cohorts, and we are excited to highlight SPOT-Met as a flagship application."

SPOT-Met: large-scale colorectal cancer spatial multiomics initiative

SPOT-Met, described as perhaps the largest colorectal cancer spatial multiomics initiative, will leverage the G4X platform for spatial multiomics profiling of 1,000 colorectal tumors, along with matched metastatic and adjacent normal tissues, linking spatial readouts to clinical and molecular annotation to advance understanding of metastatic behavior, organotropism, and therapy response.

"Population-scale spatial has arrived and is on center-stage at AGBT 2026," stated Christopher Mason, PhD, Professor of Physiology and Biophysics at Weill Cornell Medicine. "[Jiwoon Park] is presenting SPOT-Met, a 1,000-sample in situ multiomics initiative in colorectal cancer with Singular's G4X."

New data, new capabilities, including Direct-Seq: in situ sequencing from FFPE, with Early Access planned for H2 2026

At AGBT 2026, Singular demonstrated

Expanded capabilities for analyzing up to 1,300 genes, 18 proteins, and fH&E within the same FFPE sample.

Ability to profile viral and bacterial transcripts with high specificity in situ.

Advancements in Direct-Seq, an in-situ sequencing approach for applications such as immune repertoire sequencing and somatic mutation profiling within cells in FFPE tissue.

"Understanding early cancer formation requires the ability to map somatic mutations within their native tissue context," said Allan Balmain PhD, Distinguished Professor of Cancer Genetics at the University of California, San Francisco. "In situ sequencing technologies like the G4X provide a powerful new approach to investigate clonal architecture, early tumor development, and spatial patterns of mutation, opening important opportunities across cancer biology and translational research."

"With Direct-Seq, G4X advances from detecting known sequences to in situ sequencing of unknown or variable regions within intact cells in FFPE tissue," said Daan Witters, PhD SVP of R&D at Singular Genomics. "These advancements support applications such as immune repertoire sequencing and somatic mutation profiling inside cells, adding a new molecular layer that enables integrated spatial analysis of genotype, phenotype, and microenvironment within intact tissue."

Singular Genomics expects Direct-Seq Early Access in the second half of 2026, enabling select partners to begin evaluating workflows and applications as availability expands.

Platform availability, performance and validation

Singular also highlighted the recently launched G4X following a year of large-scale platform validation across external early access programs at leading institutions and 25 technology access cohorts and single-cell spatial analysis of approximately 4 billion single cells across nearly 20,000 FFPE samples. To the company's knowledge, this represents one of the largest spatial multiomic datasets assembled to date, creating a substantial foundation for large-cohort research, biomarker discovery, and AI-ready spatial analysis.

