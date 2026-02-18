Singular Genomics Launches G4X™ in the U.S., Delivering Industry-Leading Throughput for In Situ Multiomics, Targets Translational and Clinical Applications

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singular Genomics, a company delivering high-throughput spatial technologies to advance precision medicine, today announced the commercial launch and U.S. availability of G4X. The launch marks a major milestone in making large-scale spatial multiomics accessible for translational research, spatial pathology, and AI-driven insights.

The G4X platform enables simultaneous analysis of 500-plex RNA, 18-plex protein and fH&E at subcellular resolution from clinically relevant FFPE sample types at an unprecedented scale of 128 samples and 40cm2 per run, nearly 10-fold higher than other commercially available systems. With sample-to-answer in 5 days and per-sample costs in the low hundreds, G4X represents a significant leap forward in spatial multiomics capabilities for the field. The system is now available for purchase in the United States following a successful external early access program that validated performance, scalability, and economics across leading academic medical centers, research institutions and biopharma partners.

"The launch of G4X reflects a clear inflection point for spatial," said Josh Stahl, CEO of Singular. "With the performance, scale, and affordability we've demonstrated, spatial analysis can now move beyond boutique experiments to power large cohorts, translational pipelines, and AI model development. We believe this is the foundation for the next wave of spatial pathology, one defined by clinical relevance, statistical power, and real-world impact."

Together, these advances in scale, performance, and cost position spatial multimodal analysis to transition from exploratory research toward clinical and translational adoption.

"The ability of the G4X platform to generate spatial multimodal data across large patient cohorts while preserving tissue architecture represents an important advance for the field," said Mariam Jamal-Hanjani, MD, PhD, Professor of Cancer Genomics and Metastasis at University College London. "Studying cancer at this scale is essential to better understand heterogeneity, evolution, and therapeutic resistance, and ultimately to translate these insights into more precise and clinically actionable strategies."

Last year, the G4X platform processed nearly 20,000 FFPE samples, profiled approximately 4 billion spatially resolved single cells across dozens of sample types, and supported 25 unique technology access projects with thought leaders across multiple applications. In preparation for launch, the company also performed a large-scale validation of the system.

"In the months leading up to launch, we completed a final comprehensive validation of G4X across nearly 1,700 FFPE samples and 50 runs, profiling over 400 million cells and 50,000 mm2 of tissue," said Aaron Berlin, CTO of Singular. "We observed highly reproducible, run-to-run performance with strong specificity and consistent RNA and protein signal. That level of repeatability gives us confidence G4X can deliver high-quality cohort-scale, multimodal spatial datasets."

"The G4X platform allowed us to analyze a large section of tissue from many samples without sacrificing on resolution and sensitivity," said Roderick L. Beijersbergen, PhD, Group Leader and Head of the NKI Robotics and Screening Center, Netherlands Cancer Institute. "The ability to address multiple regions from the same biopsy greatly improved our ability to identify crucial spatial characteristics for our research questions."

Singular previously completed an external G4X Early Access Program across 5 leading Academic Medical Centers and has since installed at more sites across its Spatial Pathology Innovation Network.

"The Singular G4X provides substantially increased spatial transcriptomic throughput without sacrificing precision," said Dan Delitto, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Surgery, Stanford University. "This expanded capacity allows us to analyze up to 32 tissue sections per slide, yielding stronger biological representation and more reliable insights."

Singular will share launch details, roadmap and data at the upcoming AGBT meeting in Orlando, Florida, Feb 23rd – 26th.

About Singular Genomics: Singular is a life science technology company focused on delivering high-throughput spatial pathology solutions to advance precision medicine. The company's G4X™ Spatial Sequencer enables scalable, multiomic analysis directly in tissue, combining performance, throughput, and cost efficiency to support translational research, AI-driven insights, and clinical developments. Singular is headquartered in San Diego, California.

