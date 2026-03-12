Singular Genomics Names the Spatial Technologies Unit at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center a G4X™ Center of Excellence

The designation builds on the unit's role as the first G4X Early Access Program site and supports broader global adoption of G4X.

SAN DIEGO and BOSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singular Genomics today announced that the Spatial Technologies Unit (STU) at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), a Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center (DF/HCC) Core Facility, has been designated a G4X™ Center of Excellence.

The STU is a production-grade core facility supporting BIDMC and DF/HCC investigators in spatial tissue profiling and single-cell studies across basic science, translational research, and clinical trial workflows. As a G4X Center of Excellence, Singular Genomics and the Spatial Technologies Unit will partner to help researchers ramp quickly to run reproducible G4X™ studies at scale; the partnership will share best-practice workflows ranging from tissue preparation to data QC, as well as study design and downstream analysis.

This designation builds on the STU's participation in the G4X Early Access Program, which has now been completed across multiple key academic medical centers, with the system commercially launching in the US last month.

"As an early access site, we had the chance to analyze hundreds of samples across every tissue type, block age, and quality. The field currently needs solutions that can directly address spatial tissue profiling cost and reduced throughput. Such flexible solutions can enable us to easily accommodate pilot projects or support large-scale consortia and clinical trials without bandwidth being a blocker. We can enable our teams and researchers to focus on the questions without worrying about how much time and resources an effort might need," said Dr. Ioannis Vlachos, Director of the Spatial Technologies Unit and Associate Professor at BIDMC and Harvard Medical School. "Becoming a Center of Excellence for the G4X Spatial Sequencer is a milestone for the STU and will enable us to serve better our scientists in BIDMC, DF/HCC, across the State, and beyond."

"Establishing Centers of Excellence with leading translational facilities is an important part of how we broaden access to G4X and support high-quality, reproducible adoption of in situ multiomics at scale," said Josh Stahl, CEO at Singular Genomics. "We're excited to expand our partnership with the Spatial Technologies Unit as we bring G4X to broader commercial availability."

About G4X™

G4X™, commercially launched in February 2026, enables integrated in situ readout of 1,000-plex RNA, 18-plex protein, and fH&E morphology simultaneously on up to 128 FFPE samples per run, delivering subcellular resolution and multimodal insight at unprecedented scale while significantly reducing the cost per sample to end users.

About the Spatial Technologies Unit (STU, www.spatialtechnology.org and https://www.dfhcc.harvard.edu/research/core-facilities/spatial-technologies-unit)

The Spatial Technologies Unit (STU) at BIDMC is an Institutional BIDMC and DF/HCC core facility that provides full-service spatial and single-cell capabilities, spanning tissue-to-data support, training and education, and assay development, to enable academic or industry researchers to execute spatial studies efficiently and rigorously.

About Singular Genomics

Singular is a life science technology company focused on delivering high-throughput spatial pathology solutions to advance precision medicine. The company's recently launched G4X™ Spatial Sequencer enables scalable, multiomic analysis directly in tissue, combining performance, throughput, and cost efficiency to support translational research, AI-driven insights, and clinical developments. Singular is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Singular Genomics undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Darius Fugere

[email protected]

SOURCE Singular Genomics