Sinopec Debuts World's Largest Crawler Crane in Saudi Arabia

Representatives from Sinopec, SABIC, Samsung Engineering and more than 20 other companies were present for the debut of the XGC88000 and witness the moment the XGC88000 hoisted and a 1,926-ton washing tower - the heaviest and most crucial piece of equipment in the UNITE EOEG III project - in under five hours on its first attempt. The historic event showcases Sinopec's superb engineering and construction capabilities.

"With its world-leading lift capacity, the XGC88000 is well equipped for energy construction projects in the oil, chemical and coal chemical industries. It has already demonstrated its capabilities in multiple key projects within China, and we are confident that the world's largest crawler crane will continue to achieve success in the international market," said Wang Guohua, Vice President of Sinopec Engineering Group and the GM of SEG Heavy Lifting.

Jointly developed by Sinopec and China's leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG, the XGC88000 is one of Sinopec's flagship products. It is internationally recognized for its application of three pioneering technologies, six world-leading technologies and more than 80 national patents.

In addition to having the highest lifting capacity of any crawler crane worldwide, the XGC88000 boasts a massive lift momentum of 88,000 tons per meter.and is equipped with a long-distance wireless remote control system for different foundation conditions and is designed for quick and convenient disassembly. Since 2013, the model has traveled more than 30,000 kilometers (18,641 miles) and has hoisted 150 pieces of equipment with a collectively weighing 120,000 tons. It currently holds the hoisting world record for lifting a 2,155-ton piece of equipment to a height of 118 meters (623,040 feet).

Following its debut, the XGC88000 will stay at Jubail to hoist two 1,312-ton reactors before being transported to the GAS-P9 air separation project for the National Industrial Gases Company (NIGC) in Saudi Arabia and the DUQM oil refining project in Oman.

