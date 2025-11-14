Sinostar Marks 20th Anniversary with Global Growth Blueprint and Strategic Innovation Push

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinostar, a global sustainable supply chain integration platform for building materials and hardware, celebrated its 20th anniversary with the unveiling of a bold new strategy centered on high-quality growth and long-term global partnerships. At its November 8 anniversary event, held at company headquarters, Sinostar unveiled its next-phase blueprint, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable collaboration and global value creation.

Founded in 2005 in Shijiazhuang, Sinostar began as a specialized exporter of building materials, hardware, tools, and auto parts. Today, it serves clients across Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia through a digitally integrated, value-driven supply chain platform. Over the past two decades, the company has steadily evolved from a traditional trading enterprise into a trusted partner for integrated sourcing and solution-based services.

At the event, General Manager Martin emphasized a shift from scale-driven expansion to precision-led growth. "Our vision is not to be the biggest, but the most refined and resilient," he said. "We will move forward by being focused, efficient, and collaborative."

He outlined Sinostar's threefold strategy, namely platformization, brand-building, and vertical integration, aiming at unlocking long-term value for global partners.

The highlight of the day was the unveiling of the CBIES Joint Innovation Lab, launched by Sinostar's sub-brand CBIES in partnership with key supply chain partners. The lab focuses on lightweight materials, smart manufacturing, and digital validation in the automotive sector. Positioned as a next-generation R&D hub, it enables end-to-end innovation from concept to prototype to production, targeting sustainability and industrial upgrading under global Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Another key announcement was the upcoming launch of the "Sinostar Symbiosis Partner Program" in 2026. Designed to foster shared growth, the program introduces a framework for joint risk-taking and benefit-sharing across the supply chain, deepening collaboration with global suppliers, customers, and solution partners.

In addition, the event also honored longstanding employees and partners, showcasing Sinostar's people-centered culture. Through commemorative documentaries, awards, and team performances, the company celebrated the relationships that have anchored its success.

"Twenty years is just the beginning," Martin concluded. "Real growth lies in shared vision. We are committed to responsible, precision-driven global operations that enable our partners to thrive with us."

Founded in 2005, Sinostar is a global supply chain platform for building materials and hardware. Driven by quality, service, and innovation, it is committed to shaping a more sustainable world through industrial collaboration.

