Sinotruk's New Product Lineup Shines at Big 5 Construct South Africa 2024

Sinotruk SA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinotruk established in South Africa, dedicated to providing high-quality integrated solutions for engineering and logistics transportation to South Africa and neighboring countries. Upholding the tradition of Sinotruk, we consistently adhere to a business philosophy of quality first and customer satisfaction, earning the trust and support of a wide range of customers.

Big 5 Construct South Africa is one of the most influential construction, vehicle, and engineering machinery exhibitions in Africa, attracting professionals and industry leaders from around the world to exhibit and visit each year. Big 5 Construct South Africa 2024 was held from June 4 to 6 at the Gallagher Convention Center in South Africa. With its large scale and numerous participating companies, it is an important event in the industry.

At the exhibition, Sinotruk SA showcased its latest product lineup, including Sitrak series C9H 540HP and C7H 480HP high-end long-haul tractor trucks, HOWO series NX 480HP medium- and short-haul tractor trucks, as well as HOWO engineering series 6*4 lightweight dump trucks, mixer trucks, and sprinkler trucks. These exhibits demonstrated the company's latest achievements in product development and innovation. In particular, the customized solutions tailored to the environmental and market needs of South Africa introduced by the company have received significant attention and praise from customers.

In addition to product displays, the booth of Sinotruk SA also featured professional technical exchanges and consulting services, providing customers with the opportunity to engage in face-to-face discussions with professional engineers, explore solutions together, and share the latest industry trends and technological developments.

In the future, Sinotruk SA will further expand its investment in South Africa and neighboring countries. Upholding the concept of "Always Moving, Always Earning," we are committed to providing higher quality products and services to customers in South Africa and neighboring countries. We look forward to developing together with our partners and creating a better future!

